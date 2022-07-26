 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ravens running back Gus Edwards questionable for Week 1; rookie TE Charlie Kolar to miss time

Day 1 news

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
Baltimore Ravens Mandatory Minicamp Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

It looks like the Ravens’ addition of running back Corey Clement was for a reason as sources indicate running back Gus Edwards is questionable for Week 1.

As of now, the Ravens have five running backs available for training: Justice Hill, Mike Davis, Tyler Badie, Nate McCrary, Corey Clement.

Edwards is joined by J.K. Dobbins on the PUP list, though Dobbins stated on Twitter he is expected to play Week 1.

More injury news for the Ravens include rookie tight end Charlie Kolar possibly suffering a sports hernia. It’s likely he will miss training camp time.

Nearly all Ravens have reported for training camp but rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo did not. Ojabo has not signed his rookie deal, therefore this is a contract holdout. Ojabo suffered a torn Achilles during his Pro Day, and is still rehabbing back from the injury.

Lamar Jackson has reported to training camp and there are no signs of a “hold-in.” He has already practiced with the team.

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...