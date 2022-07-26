Ravens running back Gus Edwards questionable for Week 1; rookie TE Charlie Kolar to miss time

It looks like the Ravens’ addition of running back Corey Clement was for a reason as sources indicate running back Gus Edwards is questionable for Week 1.

Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar may have a sports hernia and could miss training camp time. — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) July 26, 2022

As of now, the Ravens have five running backs available for training: Justice Hill, Mike Davis, Tyler Badie, Nate McCrary, Corey Clement.

Edwards is joined by J.K. Dobbins on the PUP list, though Dobbins stated on Twitter he is expected to play Week 1.

Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1. https://t.co/gH2TqCFLM4 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) July 18, 2022

More injury news for the Ravens include rookie tight end Charlie Kolar possibly suffering a sports hernia. It’s likely he will miss training camp time.

Nearly all Ravens have reported for training camp but rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo did not. Ojabo has not signed his rookie deal, therefore this is a contract holdout. Ojabo suffered a torn Achilles during his Pro Day, and is still rehabbing back from the injury.

Lamar Jackson has reported to training camp and there are no signs of a “hold-in.” He has already practiced with the team.