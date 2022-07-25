Ravens sign RB Corey Clement

The Baltimore Ravens have added another running back, this time signing Corey Clement, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz’s report on Monday evening.

#Ravens are signing RB Corey Clement, per source. J.K. Dobbins is opening camp on the PUP list. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 25, 2022

This followed reports earlier in the day that the team had worked out a pair of running backs, Wayne Gallman and Clement.

With J.K. Dobbins opening camp on the PUP list, the #Ravens worked out veteran RBs Wayne Gallman and Corey Clement.



Meanwhile, the #Giants worked out a group including TE Eric Ebron. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2022

After losing J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries before the start of the 2021 season, the Ravens have made sure to add necessary insurance to the position group this offseason. Baltimore also signed veteran running back Mike Davis to a one-year deal while selecting Tyler Badie in the sixth round of the draft.

With Dobbins and Edwards both set to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list after suffering knee injuries last year, the Ravens will likely look to take it slow with their return to the field. This opens the door for another player to earn a spot on the team.

Clement, who played college football at Wisconsin, spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles after going undrafted in 2017. He then spent the 2021 season with the Dallas Cowboys. In five years, Clement has amassed 795 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 196 carries while also adding another 369 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver on 43 receptions.

Clement will most likely compete with Davis, Hill, and Nate McCrary for a spot on the 53-man roster. If neither Edwards nor Dobbins is ready to start the season, then two spots will be open for the taking among the group.