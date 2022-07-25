Ravens restructure Marlon Humphrey’s contract, freeing up $7 million in cap space

Last week, the Baltimore Ravens were the tightest against the cap in the NFL, with only $732K in cap space. In an effort to make some room for the transactions of the regular season, the Ravens have restructured cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s contract , freeing up $7.172 million in cap space.

The Ravens have converted $8.965M of star CB Marlon Humphrey’s $10M base salary into a signing bonus, creating $7.172M in salary cap space, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 25, 2022

Reading the tea leaves, some may expect this as a move to sign quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract, but I’d argue there’s no correlation. If Jackson and the Ravens were to finally complete a deal, it would be an extension on this season, which wouldn’t impact the current deal.

This move does make sense in a fashion that General Manager Eric DeCosta always wants to enter the season with enough flexibility to sign a player or two if injury were to occur, or executing a mid-season trade as he’s done or attempted to do the past few seasons. Last season, the Ravens attempted to trade for Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, but the Ravens didn’t have the cap space to sign him without the Dolphins eating the majority of his $13.785 million salary.

Overall, this move allows the Ravens flexibility with their cap space by converting a known star’s contract who they know will contribute in 2022. Notch it up as an easy win for Humphrey and the Ravens.