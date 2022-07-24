Breaking down the Ravens’ player ratings in Madden 23

On August 19, Madden 23 will officially hit stores for all football fans and video game users alike to enjoy. While this is still a few weeks away, EA Sports released the player ratings for every player in the game a few days ago.

After seeing a few Ravens’ pop up during the initial ratings rollout for the positional Top-10s, we now know where everyone on the roster stands in this year’s video game. While these ratings are ultimately insignificant to the actual team and season, they still make for a fun conversation and exercise to talk about.

Let’s run through the Ravens’ roster in Madden 23 and break down all player ratings by position group.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson 87 Tyler Huntley 68 Brett Hundley 61

With an 87 overall, Lamar Jackson is tied for the No. 8 among the highest-rated quarterbacks with Russell Wilson. He trails Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow and others. The 2019 cover athlete had been ranked above 90 in each of the past two games, so this is a decrease of a few overall points.

Tyler Huntley’s overall increased to a 68, making him one of the higher-rated backup quarterbacks in the game.

Halfbacks

J.K. Dobbins 81 Gus Edwards 78 Mike Davis 76 Justice Hill 72 Tyler Badie 68

The overalls of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards did not change much at all from last year’s game. This makes sense considering neither player suited up in 2021, although you could argue they should each be an overall point or two higher.

Recent free agent signee and veteran Mike Davis is slightly behind both at 76, meaning the Ravens have three running backs rated 75+ on the depth chart. 2022 sixth-round pick Tyler Badie is a 68 overall as a rookie.

Fullback

Pat Ricard 81

There isn’t an abundance of fullbacks classified in Madden, but Pat Ricard is once again the second highest-rated one in the game behind Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers. Ricard has ratings of 90 in toughness and strength, as well as 95 in lead blocking ability.

Wide Receiver

Rashod Bateman 77 Devin Duvernay 73 Tylan Wallace 69 James Proche III 68 Jaylon Moore 63 Binjimen Victor 61 Devon Williams 60

Unsurprisingly, wide receiver is the Ravens’ weakest position group overall in the game. Rashod Bateman comes in slightly higher than last year with a 77 overall, while Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace, James Proche III and company are all about the same.

The Ravens don’t have a single receiver rated 80+ and only two higher than 70 overall, which is likely to change if the young wideouts on the roster improve this season.

Tight End

Mark Andrews 93 Nick Boyle 77 Charlie Kolar 67 Isaiah Likely 66 Josh Oliver 66

After an All-Pro season in 2021, Mark Andrews is the game’s third-best tight end at 93 overall. He trails Travis Kelce (98) and George Kittle (97) only. Nick Boyle is still in the high-70s despite some injury struggles recently, while the Ravens’ pair of fourth-round rookies (Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely) are a 67 and 66 overall, respectively.

Center

Tyler Linderbaum 74 Trystan Colon-Castillo 57

Tyler Linderbaum’s 74 overall rating is solid for a rookie. He’s actually rated identically to Bradley Bozeman, who he’s slotted to replace as the Ravens’ starting center. Patrick Mekari, who’s technically the primary backup center, is listed as an offensive tackle in the game. That leaves Trystan Colon-Castillo behind Linderbaum with a 57 overall mark.

Guard

Kevin Zeitler 85 Ben Powers 69 Tyre Phillips 69 Ben Cleveland 66

After an impressive 2021 season, his first with the Ravens, Kevin Zeitler leads the team’s offensive guards in Madden with an 85 overall mark. Zeitler is the 10th highest-rated player on the roster. Behind him are Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips, each at 69, and rising sophomore Ben Cleveland, whose rated 66 overall. These three players are set to compete for the starting left guard position opposite Zeitler.

Offensive Tackle

Ronnie Stanley 90 Morgan Moses 75 Ja’Waun James 74 Patrick Mekari 72 Daniel Faalele 67

Ronnie Stanley has been sidelined for the better part of the past two years, but still holds a strong 90 overall in Madden 23. He’s tied for being the team’s second-best player and is the No. 5 rated left tackle in the game.

Morgan Moses and Ja’Waun James, two veteran tackles inserting into the mix for the Ravens this year, are a 75 and 74 overall, respectively. The aforementioned Mekari, who is positionless for the Ravens, is a 72, followed by rookie Daniel Faalele at 67.

Defensive Tackle

Michael Pierce 88 Travis Jones 70 Isaiah Mack 64

Michael Pierce, who re-joined the Ravens this offseason on a three-year deal, opted out of the 2020 season and played only eight games last year. Still, he has an overall rating of 88, which ranks No. 5 on the roster. 2022 third-round pick Travis Jones comes in at 70 as the primary backup on the depth chart at defensive tackle.

Defensive End

Calais Campbell 87 Justin Madubuike 75 Brent Urban 73 Broderick Washington 63

Calais Campbell has been a regular in the 90+ overall range for many Madden games now, dating back 10 years. However, he’s only an 87 in Madden 23. It’s still a strong mark, but his lowest in several years. Campbell voiced his displeasure with this on Twitter recently.

Justin Madubuike, a third-year breakout candidate, is slightly higher than last season with a 75 overall rating, followed by veteran Brent Urban at 73. Broderick Washington is still in the low 60s despite showing some flashes in 2021.

Outside Linebacker

Justin Houston 79 Odafe Oweh 78 Tyus Bowser 77 David Ojabo 71 Steven Means 69 Vince Biegel 68 Daelin Hayes 62

The Ravens have no edge rushers rated in the 80s. You could make an argument at least one of Justin Houston, Odafe Oweh or Tyus Bowser should be 80+, especially Bowser after a career-best season in 2021. Rookie David Ojabo is a 71 overall and has some impressive athletic attributes in the game.

Look for second-year player Daelin Hayes, whose rated only 62, to be a potential high-riser in the ratings this season.

Middle Linebacker

Patrick Queen 75 Josh Bynes 74 Malik Harrison 72 Kristian Welch 63

Entering his third season, Patrick Queen again ranks in the mid-70s. He’s one overall point higher than veteran Josh Bynes and three points higher than Malik Harrison, his 2020 draftmate. Kristian Welch, primarily a special teams contributor, rounds out the group at 63 overall.

Cornerback

Marlon Humphrey 90 Marcus Peters 86 Kyle Fuller 80 Jalyn Armour-Davis 67 Kevin Seymour 67 Damarion Williams 66 Robert Jackson 61

With Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young gone, the Ravens lose some of their overall points on the cornerback depth chart. Free agent signee Kyle Fuller does have an 80 rating, though, which is a strong No. 3 behind Marlon Humphrey (90) and Marcus Peters (86).

Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams, the team’s pair of fourth-round rookie cornerbacks, should be able to increase their ratings a little this season.

Strong Safety

Chuck Clark 78 Kyle Hamilton 76 Tony Jefferson II 76 Geno Stone 69

While there’s no 80+ rated player here, strong safety is one of the Ravens’ strongest position groups overall in the game. They have three players rated 75 or higher here. Chuck Clark is once again a 78 overall and Tony Jefferson II is a 76. These ratings for both players are pretty consistent with past versions of Madden.

First-round pick Kyle Hamilton comes in at 76 overall, a solid rating for a rookie. Geno Stone, who may be better classified as a free safety than strong, is a 69.

Free Safety

Marcus Williams 86 Brandon Stephens 70 Ar’Darius Washington 61

Marcus Williams has yet to suit up for the Ravens after joining the team this free agency, but he’s already one of the roster’s best players with an 86 overall mark. Williams has a 97 jump rating and 85 in both man coverage and play recognition.

Brandon Stephens could deserve to be a little higher than a 70 after displaying some nice attributes as a rookie. He also could be classified as a cornerback, where he projects to play a good portion of his snaps in 2022.

Special Teams

Justin Tucker 90 Jordan Stout 73 Nick Moore 36

Justin Tucker is deservedly the highest-rated kicker in the game at 90 overall. He has 99 ratings in kicking power and kicking accuracy, making him easily the most elite option. Rookie Jordan Stout is a 73 overall, which is tied for the 20th best mark out of all punters.