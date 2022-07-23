Ravens waive CB Iman Marshall

On Saturday afternoon, the Ravens announced they were parting ways with cornerback Iman Marshall.

We have waived CB Iman Marshall. https://t.co/sTAqdQ6uEo — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 23, 2022

Marshall was one of the Ravens’ three fourth-round selections in the 2019 draft. The team drafted him at No. 127 overall and at the time, he was a defensive back prospect with intriguing athletic traits and potential versatility.

Unfortunately, this never translated into an on-field product, as Marshall was limited to just three career appearances in three regular seasons. The former USC product dealt with a litany of injuries almost immediately after being drafted.

He was placed on injured reserve at the start of his rookie season and was not activated until later in the year, where he then played in three games. Marshall tore his ACL in training camp in 2020 and was sidelined on injured reserve for all of last season, too.

The Ravens re-tooled their cornerback room this offseason, signing Kyle Fuller and drafting a pair of cornerbacks in the fourth round, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams. The odds of Marshall making the 53-man roster were slim, but any chance of that happening is now gone.

Marshall’s brief tenure in Baltimore will be defined by injury struggles, and it’s unfortunate he never got an opportunity to establish himself on the field. Here’s hoping he can stay healthy and latch on to another team in the near future.

In waiving Marshall, the Ravens now only have two members of the 2019 draft class still currently on the roster — running back Justice Hill and offensive guard Ben Powers.