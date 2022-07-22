Ravens announce 6 players will start training camp on PUP list

As training camp begins a couple of days from now, the Ravens have made an expected roster move. On Friday, the team announced that six players have been placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Thankfully, none of them are a shocking development.

J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Peters, Ronnie Stanley, Gus Edwards, Tyus Bowser, and Ar’Darius Washington all had their 2021 seasons ended by injury and were expected to start training camp on the list.

While some have been more vocal than others about their return, updates have been given throughout the season. Major contributors such as Dobbins, Peters, and Stanley are expected to be challenging for a chance to play Week 1. Dobbins sounded off on social media recently about being ready for the start of the season, despite a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that suggested the opposite.

Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1. https://t.co/gH2TqCFLM4 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) July 18, 2022

Peters has been making rounds with interviews, including one with The Athletic, and while he hasn’t given a sound update, he has been rather positive about coming back in good shape. There hasn’t been much in the way of updates on Bowser, though videos of him walking around can be spotted. Both Edwards and Washington have been rather quiet with updates regarding their injuries.

On the other side, the Ravens are in good shape to see players such as Marlon Humphrey, Odafe Oweh, Nick Boyle, and Justice Hill miss the list. All four were dealing with significant injuries as well over the offseason but primed to start practicing at the beginning of training camp.

Second-round pick David Ojabo was not placed on the PUP list, likely due to his contract not being signed yet. Also, his injury occurred before he was officially in the NFL. I would expect a move to the Non-Football Injury list until he is medically cleared to be with the team.

Players placed on the PUP list can return anytime during training camp. New to the NFL this season, players on the PUP list during the season no longer have to miss the minimum of six games. Instead, they only have to sit out four games before being allowed to return. With so many players returning from injuries this season, this development could bode well for the Ravens.