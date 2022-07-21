Ravens News 7/21: OLB Battle and more

Three questions each AFC North team must answer before start of 2022 season: QBs in the spotlight - Jordan Dajani

Baltimore Ravens As long as Lamar Jackson stays reasonably healthy in 2022, there’s really no other answer. Given his contract status, Jackson will be arguably the most scrutinized player in the sport heading into Week 1. However, he seems to thrive off the questions and in proving people wrong. Jackson is said to have worked extremely hard this offseason on his fundamentals and those who know him best expect him to have a major bounce-back year. It certainly should help him that the Ravens solidified their offensive line this offseason and figure to be much healthier on the offensive side of the ball.

The Ravens were going to “revolutionize” the NFL with their offense in 2019. Indeed, they had one of the league’s most prolific attacks that season. The Ravens finished with 3,296 yards rushing — the most by any team in NFL history during a season. They also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing per game in the same season. Baltimore ranked first in the league with 33.2 points per game. The goal is to get back to that type of dominance. “He’s extremely motivated, extremely hungry,” tight end Mark Andrews said about Jackson. “We’ll be ready to go, and I’m confident that he’s going to be ready and show everybody what he’s got, and what type of hunger he’s got right now.”

ABOVE AVERAGE Above-average lines have a chance to be elite but typically have one question, whether that is a position that is still up in the air or the health of a key component or two. The Ravens, meanwhile, have all kinds of depth after the myriad injuries they suffered a year ago, including along the offensive line. If Ronnie Stanley plays at left tackle the way he did before his injury this should be a really good group, although I am very curious to see how first round pick Tyler Linderbaum fits into their scheme at center.

