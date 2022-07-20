Ravens News 7/20: Pressured Rate and more

5. WR RASHOD BATEMAN, BALTIMORE RAVENS Bateman’s breakout is more a necessity than a prediction at this point. If not him, then who? While tight end Mark Andrews will be the focal point of Baltimore’s passing game, the Hollywood Brown-less receiving corps of Devin Duvernay, James Proche II, Tylan Wallace, Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor isn’t instilling fear in anyone. That means it’s on Bateman to serve as the No. 2 option in a Ravens offense that was passing far more than it ever did in the past under quarterback Lamar Jackson. In fact, Jackson set a career-high with 470 passing dropbacks last season despite missing nearly six full games. Bateman was put behind the eight ball in 2021 by a groin injury that required surgery in the preseason and caused him to miss the first five weeks. He got up to speed quickly as Baltimore’s No. 2 receiver and averaged a respectable 1.58 yards per route when Jackson was under center. Things went south, though, when injuries kept Jackson off the field, as Bateman averaged only 1.03 yards per route with Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson throwing him passes. With Brown’s 139 targets up for grabs, expect the bulk of those to go Bateman’s way.

The Ravens have never been afraid to let talent leave between campaigns, but plenty departed the field because of injury last season. That has set up Baltimore for a massive welcoming party — starting with training camp — where the Ravens expect to improve just from receiving reinforcements. The question now is how Baltimore adjusts offensively after saying goodbye to their second-leading pass catcher, Marquise Brown. Are the Ravens in line for another slight shift in identity, or is the entire team’s fortune more dependent upon staying healthy? Most of Baltimore’s starting defense is back in 2022 — actually more than most, considering how many of the usual starters didn’t end up playing much due to injury. Joining them are top-tier free-agent Marcus Williams and veteran corner Kyle Fuller (and that’s before we talk about the additions they made in the draft). Baltimore learned the importance of depth last season, and even with the new additions, availability is going to matter more than anything. Oh, and new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s imprint on the unit will also be highly important.

Training Camp Competition: Cornerback - Clifton Brown

Best Battle The competition to earn snaps as the third corner behind Humphrey and Peters will be fierce. Fuller, Williams, Armour-Davis, Stephens, and Seymour are all in the mix. The Ravens were ravaged by injuries at cornerback last season and finished last in the NFL in pass defense. The coaches will be looking for corners to stand out during practices and preseason games. With Baltimore’s young wide receivers also vying for playing time, the one-on-one battles between corners and receivers during camp will be intense.

Ravens Could Be Counting on David Ojabo Sooner Than Later - Todd Karpovich