POLL: Which Ravens offseason addition was your favorite?

The 2022 offseason was a busy one for the Baltimore Ravens. In free agency, the started off with a bang by signing safety Marcus Williams, to a five-year, $70 million deal. Shortly thereafter, they landed offensive tackle Morgan Moses on a three-year, $15 million deal. They also signed or re-signed players, including defensive tackle Michael Pierce, Patrick Ricard, Josh Bynes and Calais Campbell.

Then, in April, the Ravens went and nailed the NFL draft, beginning with two first-round selections in Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

But among the additions, we’re searching for the fan-favorite. Who you, the fans are most excited to watch hit the field this season. So participate in our poll (as many of you did last week) and help us determine the fan-favorite Ravens addition of 2022!

