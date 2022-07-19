Ravens News 7/19: Most Intriguing and more

The 10 most intriguing people in the Ravens organization for 2022 - Childs Walker

Greg Roman Here we are again. A loud contingent of Ravens fans wanted Harbaugh to fire Roman after last season. Their gripes — unimaginative passing attack, overreliance on the power game, poorly conceived routes for the wide receivers — have become a chorus echoing behind everything the Ravens do (or don’t do) on offense. Brown reinforced their discontent when, after his trade to Arizona, he said Roman’s system “wasn’t for me.” All this bile for a coordinator whose offense ran all over the league in 2019 and still managed to finish sixth in total yardage last season. Have the Ravens calcified under Roman, who was so lauded three years ago for tailoring an attack around Jackson’s unique abilities? It’s a reasonable question after they averaged just 18 points over their last nine games in 2021. He has promised new wrinkles in 2022, and better health — the Ravens operated without their projected backfield, their All-Pro left tackle and eventually, Jackson, last season — would provide a boost. Given the Ravens’ lack of investment in wide receivers and their stockpiling of tight ends, many have wondered if Roman is aiming to recapture his formula from 2019, when the Ravens rolled up rushing yards at a historic rate and thrived on low-volume, high-efficiency passing. Regardless of his approach, Roman, and the hot seat he occupies, will be a story from Week 1 on.

PFF50: The 50 best players in the NFL right now - Sam Monson

45. S MARCUS WILLIAMS, BALTIMORE RAVENS Williams has posted 70.0-plus overall PFF grades in each of his five NFL seasons and 80.0-plus coverage grades in three. He was remarkably consistent inside New Orleans’ defense, and in 2022, we will get to see him in a Ravens system that asks a little more from its safeties.

Training Camp Competition: Safety - Clifton Brown

Projected Starters The Ravens have at least three starting-caliber safeties in Clark, Williams and Hamilton. Williams was Baltimore’s biggest acquisition in free agency and is fully expected to take over one starting spot. Clark has been a major piece in Baltimore’s defense, starting every game the past two seasons and wearing the green dot helmet to relay the defensive calls to his teammates. Clark has far more experience than Hamilton, but the 14th overall pick has the talent and versatility to make an immediate impact. Baltimore’s coaching staff will have some intriguing choices, deciding which safeties to play in certain situations. Regardless of who starts, expect new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald to show a variety of looks, including a potential increase in three-safety packages that feature Clark, Williams and Hamilton on the field together. Best Battle Jefferson and Stone are hard-nosed, smart players who also play special teams. But it remains to be seen if four, five, or even six safeties will make the 53-man roster. Jefferson brings a physical mentality and eight seasons of NFL experience. Stone was a seventh-round pick in 2020 who has improved each season. The Ravens will have some tough decisions to make regarding playing time and roster spots, but Jefferson and Stone hope to solidify a role with a strong training camp.