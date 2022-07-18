J.K. Dobbins responds to report about not being ready for Week 1

While speaking on NFL Now, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is not expected to be ready for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

From NFL Now: #Ravens RB JK Dobbins is no sure thing for Week 1. He hasn’t had any setbacks. But his knee injury was a serious one, and Baltimore has no incentive to rush him back. They protected themselves with veteran Mike Davis, regardless. pic.twitter.com/j5xi6dYabU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 18, 2022

The Ohio State star is entering his third season after being drafted with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Ravens. After a very promising rookie season, Dobbins missed all of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL against Washington in the final game of the preseason. Dobbins was only one of many injured running backs for Baltimore last season, as Gus Edwards and Justice Hill both suffered season-ending injuries before the start of the season as well.

“It’s not to say his rehab is going bad, it is not,” Rapoport said. “It was just a serious, complex injury.”

Dobbins then responded to the report on Twitter, claiming that he will be ready for Week 1.

Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1. https://t.co/gH2TqCFLM4 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) July 18, 2022

The Ravens added veteran running back Mike Davis this offseason as insurance to a position group filled with question marks as training camp nears. Baltimore also drafted running back Tyler Badie with the No. 196 overall pick in the sixth round of this year’s draft. After an injury-plagued season that resulted in missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017, the Ravens will likely err on the side of caution with players returning from serious injuries.

Baltimore was left scrambling to fill the running back position last season, bringing in multiple past-their-prime veterans. Despite this, the Ravens still finished the season with the third-most rushing yards in the league. Getting Dobbins and Edwards back should be a massive boost to Baltimore’s ground attack given that each player can return to form following knee injuries.