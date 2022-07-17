Ravens sign Daniel Faalele and Jalyn Armour-Davis to rookie deals

The Baltimore Ravens have nearly their entire 2022 draft class under contract after signing offensive tackle Daniel Faalele and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis to rookie deals on Saturday. They were the first of the team’s whopping six selections in the fourth round but the last to sign on the dotted line.

Faalele was the Ravens’ first pick on Day 3 of the draft at No. 110th overall out of Minnesota and measures in at a massive 6-foot-8 and 380 pounds. While he may be the starting right tackle of the future, barring an outstanding training camp and preseason, he will likely be limited to providing quality depth at either tackle spot in 2022. He could see the field occasionally on offense for power running plays.

His unique backstory includes hailing from Australia, coming to the game late in life, and being discovered by Head Coach John Harbaugh’s brother Jim. Faalele passed up the opportunity to play for Michigan Wolverines and instead became a Golden Gopher with Ravens’ top wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

Armour-Davis was taken nine picks after Faalele at No. 119 overall out of Alabama, where he was a late bloomer but impressive as a one-year starter in Nick Saban’s defense. He is the first member of the Crimson Tide that Eric DeCosta has drafted since succeeding his friend and former mentor Ozzie Newsome.

He is physically built and has all the athletic tools to thrive on the perimeter and will join veteran free agent acquisition Kyle Fuller in providing quality depth behind the Ravens’ All-Pro starting tandem of Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Armour-Davis possesses tremendous upside and could wind up playing more meaningful snaps than expected because as last year’s injury-ravaged secondary proved, the team can never have too many starting caliber corners.

With Faalele and Armour-Davis’ deals out of the way and in the books, the only Ravens rookie left unsigned is outside linebacker David Ojabo out of Michigan. He was projected to be a Top-15 pick in the first round before suffering a torn Achilles at his Pro Day that caused him to fall to the second, where DeCosta took him at No. 45 overall.