Ravens News 7/15: Draft Haul and more

Ravens hoping to reignite Lamar Jackson with improved line, TEs - Jeff Zrebiec

In signing veteran right tackle Morgan Moses and using a first-round pick on center Tyler Linderbaum, the Ravens prioritized rebuilding an offensive line that struggled throughout 2021. Even with the expectation that running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards will return from injury and make strong contributions this year, the Ravens signed veteran Mike Davis and drafted Tyler Badie. And they gave standout tight end Mark Andrews some help with the selections of Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely. Although team officials may not admit it, the roster fortifications point to the Ravens trying to recapture their offensive recipe from 2019, when Jackson was at his best and most dangerous while armed with a dynamic running game and a versatile tight end group — and was protected by a strong offensive line. The lack of moves at receiver appeared to be a nod toward 2019, when three of the Ravens’ top five pass catchers were tight ends as Jackson worked the middle of the field and spread the ball around. Brown was the Ravens’ most productive receiver, finishing with 46 catches for 584 yards. He’s not around any longer, and it would be hard to make a case that the Ravens receiving group is better for it. However, the Ravens appear to have gotten better up front, in the backfield and at tight end. Those elements have brought out the best in Jackson before.

No team can match the Ravens’ depth at safety with Williams and Hamilton joining Clark, Tony Jefferson and Geno Stone. The cornerback rotation behind Humphrey and Peters is also deep, a group that includes veteran Kyle Fuller, corner/safety Brandon Stephens and rookies Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams. Whether the Ravens play two safeties, three safeties, nickel coverage, dime coverage, or any hybrid look that Macdonald schemes up, the idea is to cover well and force more takeaways. With Peters missing all of last season, the Ravens tied for 29th in the NFL with just 15 takeaways. That number should increase in 2022 if the secondary stays relatively healthy. Williams and Fuller have combined for 35 career interceptions, and no cornerback has more interceptions than Peters (31) since he entered the league in 2015. Meanwhile, Hamilton is a rare safety who has the size and speed to match up with wide receivers, tight ends or running backs. He can line up in centerfield, in the slot, or in the box. Williams’ range at safety should make Baltimore less susceptible to giving up big plays, allowing others to play more aggressively underneath.

LB: Patrick Queen (Ravens) Patrick Queen has enjoyed a steady start to his career after Baltimore selected him in the first round of the 2019 draft. He was immediately able to total over 100 tackles in his rookie year, which helped him finish third in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2020. He followed that up with another solid season in 2021 where he played all 17 games and had a team-high 98 tackles and a career-high 10 tackles for a loss. Queen received a 65.9 pass rushing grade by PFF for 2021 and a 17.2 pass rushing win rate, which both ranked 13th among linebackers.

Ranking the top 10 draft classes of the PFF era - Michael Renner