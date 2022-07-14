Lamar Jackson fires back at Bernard Pollard on Twitter

After years of criticism from former Ravens safety Bernard Pollard, quarterback Lamar Jackson finally snapped back on Twitter with a flurry of tweets on Wednesday night

The exchange started after Pollard said that no top wide receiver will ever come to Baltimore while Jackson is the quarterback. After years of tweets like this from the retired safety, Jackson responded at last.

you sound dumb asf — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

Jackson then continued to go after Pollard, leading to an entertaining back-and-forth.

You been cappin since I been playing for the ravens I never heard of you tbh my boy you got your Super Bowl cause of ray Lewis and Ed Reed that year — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

Never nobody speak of you I had to Google you lil bra I never heard of you until I seen you keep dissing like you was a HOFMER BUT YOU FARRRRRRRRRRR FROM IT ACROSS THE OCEAN LIKE OVERSEAS https://t.co/enswddjxtX — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

bra got a 6second college highlight you mad fr I wish I played against you I would’ve threw the ball to coach and ran straight at yo sorry ass BERNARD❗️ https://t.co/YugcDHS0bN — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

@Crushboy31 take VET OUT OF YOUR BIO you just played as a extra body tbh super bowl with 2 tackles was those game changing tackles? Waiting….. pic.twitter.com/lUkwVHyb2A — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

I pray we make it there Frfr Lil bra but I definitely don’t wanna hear nothing about your ribs being broke ray tore his tricep they never mentioned you bra you got it matter of fact I gotta focus and worry about the current opps not former https://t.co/fVKMkxhksH — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

Pollard played in Baltimore for two seasons and was a part of the 2012 team that won Super Bowl XLVII. He was released in 2013 and has not been shy about his disdain for the organization and Head Coach John Harbaugh, in particular, since. This has carried over into constant criticism of Jackson since he took over as the team’s starting quarterback during the 2018 season.

Pollard has been quick to dismiss Jackson’s incredible success through his first four seasons in the NFL. He continues to insist that the 2019 unanimous MVP does not have what it takes for prolonged success as a quarterback in the NFL or to win a Super Bowl with the Ravens.

Until now, Jackson has ignored Pollard, as he does with most of the constant criticism aimed in his direction dating back to his collegiate days at Louisville. Some may find Jackson’s behavior inappropriate, while many others will see it as Pollard getting what he deserves after years of this behavior.

Whether or not you agree with Jackson’s response, it was certainly an entertaining day on Twitter.