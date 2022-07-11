Ravens News 7/11: Problematic WR Corps and more

Strengths and weaknesses of every AFC team entering 2022 NFL training camp - Sam Monson

BALTIMORE RAVENS Biggest Strength: Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson is unique, but Baltimore has done well to find a solid backup in Tyler Huntley who can emulate some of what makes Jackson special. Lamar’s unique skill set allows Baltimore to craft an offense unlike the rest of the league, and it’s difficult to overstate how big of an edge that gives the team on a weekly basis or the knock-on impact it has in putting other players (like offensive linemen) in an “easier” situation. Biggest Weakness: Wide Receiver Trading away Marquise Brown was smart roster management given the contract he will be chasing as well as the offense they run in Baltimore, but it does put everything on the shoulders of Rashod Bateman as he enters his second season. Bateman averaged just 1.26 yards per route run as a rookie, and he is by far the team’s best option at the position. Even with this style of offense, receiver could become problematic as the year wears on.

Three teams that helped their QB the least Baltimore Ravens Instead of signing a top-flight receiver, the Ravens traded away their best receiver — to the ire of QB Lamar Jackson — during the NFL Draft. Baltimore parted ways with Jackson’s favorite receiver, Marquise Brown, then failed to draft or bring in anyone who can replace him. Baltimore’s top returning wide receiver is Rashod Bateman, who as a rookie last season caught 46 passes for 515 yards and a touchdown. It should be noted that the Ravens did beef up their offensive line during the draft by selecting former Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round and former Minnesota tackle Daniel Faalele in the fourth round. The Ravens also added to their receiving corps by selecting tight ends Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely in the fourth round.

Baltimore followed through on the promise of a revolutionary offense in 2019, setting the NFL record for most rushing yards in a single season. Lamar Jackson toppled the all-time mark for rushing yards by a quarterback and the Ravens’ running backs rumbled along with him. Baltimore averaged a whopping 206 yards on the ground. The Ravens followed that up with another dominant ground attack in 2020, averaging 191.9 yards per game. That was nearly 24 more rushing yards per game than the second-place team. In 2021, the Ravens were still among the NFL’s best in running the ball, but they weren’t dominant. Baltimore finished third in the league at 145.8 yards per game. Much of that was because the Ravens lost their top three running backs – J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill – to season-ending injuries before the year began. After cobbling together a veteran-laden backfield of Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray and Le’Veon Bell, the Ravens just weren’t as threatening when Jackson handed the ball off. Any offense engineered by Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman will have success running the football. Roman is widely regarded as one of the best in the league in attacking defenses on the ground. But having the right personnel is needed to do the job at the highest level.

Justin Houston Adds Clarity Amid Uncertainty In Ravens’ Edge Rush Group - Bo Smolka

Pending Bowser’s return, Houston and Oweh figure to be the top edge rushers for new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who held that same position at the University of Michigan last year during Houston’s only season in Baltimore. Daelin Hayes, who played in just one game as a rookie last year before being shut down by injury, looked strong in OTA workouts and could be a factor on the edge. The Ravens also signed versatile six-year veteran Vince Biegel, who can play inside or outside linebacker, and Malik Harrison could get a look as an outside linebacker, as he did at times last season. Houston, though, at least should add some clarity amid a lot of uncertainty.

Baltimore Ravens My offseason love affair with the Ravens is well known. Here’s a column about it. Here’s a podcast about it. They already had one of the best drafts in modern NFL history back in 2018, and ’22 may end up being a close second with the addition of talented prospects such as safety Kyle Hamilton, center Tyler Linderbaum and edge rusher David Ojabo. That’s one reason I love the Ravens this year. Another? No one has figured out how to stop their offense yet! Teams have borrowed freely from Baltimore’s suite of backfield motion concepts and still, since ’18, they remain one of the most efficient units in football featuring a quarterback who has never thrown for more than 3,200 yards in a season. It’s incredible, quite frankly. This season, the Ravens will be healthier, more athletic and younger at key offensive line positions. I have seen your rebuttal, that they have only one potentially good wide receiver, and I will counter by saying that Mark Andrews is one of the 10 best pass catchers in the NFL, and that a 10-yard pass to a tight end is largely the same as a 10-yard pass to a wide receiver.