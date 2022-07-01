Ravens News 7/1: Roster Rankings and more

Ronnie Stanley, LT Injury: Ronnie Stanley had season-ending ankle surgery in mid-October after playing just one game. It marked his second consecutive season prematurely ended by ankle surgery. What they have said: “Ronnie’s ankle is looking great. Ronnie’s mission right now would be to get in the best shape of his life and get ready to play football, and that’s what he’s been working on.” — Harbaugh on June 16. Expectations: The Ravens have been very careful about creating expectations for Stanley’s return. That’s understandable, especially after last offseason when general manager Eric DeCosta acknowledged he erred in banking too heavily on Stanley coming back at full strength. Still, team officials have expressed more optimism about Stanley in recent weeks than they had previously. Harbaugh’s quote above has to be considered encouraging. Obviously, Stanley will have plenty of work to do to get in shape and knock off rust. He’s only played one game in the last season and a half. If his ankle recovery is progressing more quickly than it was last offseason, and that’s what Stanley has reportedly told team officials, that’s a huge positive. Stanley has said that he felt like he rushed back last year in order to play in Week 1 and he won’t do that again, putting in question an early training camp appearance. Otherwise, there seems to be positive momentum here and that hasn’t always been the case.

Odafe Oweh Oweh stormed out of the gate in his debut season, recording three sacks and two forced fumbles in his first five games before cooling off down the stretch. Fortunately for him, the Ravens were able to convince Calais Campbell to return for another pursuit of a title, retaining a key interior pass rusher who will demand the offensive line’s attention. Oweh will first have to fully recover from offseason shoulder surgery, but should he successfully complete that process, I expect him to build on what was a promising first season. Safety Marcus Williams is also a logical choice here, but I’m swinging for the fences with Oweh, who could garner greater accolades if he continues to force turnovers, as he did in timely moments in 2021.

5. John Harbaugh (Ravens) Season: 15th with Ravens and as HC Career record: 137-88 (.609) | Playoffs: 11-8 (1-0 in Super Bowls) The big notch on Harbaugh’s belt, besides his 2012 Super Bowl title and 64% hit rate for playoff seasons, is reinvention. He’s led pass-happy teams. He’s led run-heavy teams. He’s led defensive teams. Injuries really rocked the boat in 2021, so he’s due for a rebound. You just wonder if and when the next reinvention may come, considering the Ravens haven’t advanced past the Divisional Round in a decade and QB Lamar Jackson is looking to prove he’s more than just an electric regular-season star.