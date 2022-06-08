Ravens OTA Notes 6/8: Defense dominates, Bateman scores

It was a beautiful day for some defensive football in Owings Mills, Maryland. I counted 10 passes that hit defenders hands, or caught by a white jersey. But even for all the defensive success, wide receiver Rashod Bateman still managed a touchdown during a two-minute drill.

Justin Madubuike Dominates

The third-year defensive lineman got his mitts on three passes during today’s practice, and was the talk of the sidelines. Among players who stood out today, it’s fair to say Madubuike was the player of the practice. After practice, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked about Madubuike’s play and his role with the team this season.

“We’re really expecting him to take off,” Harbaugh said. “He and I have talked about it. We’re expecting Justin to just take it to another level, and that’s what he’s practicing to do. I think more consistent against the run, although he was good against the run last year, and let’s start disrupting the pass a little bit like you see him with batted balls and get a few sacks. He looks good. Very determined.”

Interceptions

Two interceptions occurred today in part due to Madubuike’s efforts at the line. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was the beneficiary of one tipped ball and gained some ground before being tagged down. The second interception of the day was a house call by Denzel Williams, who picked off a Brett Hundley pass. Hundley got rid of the ball quickly after corralling a high snap from Trystan Colon.

Snap Correction

It was a rough outing for center Trystan Colon, who snapped a few balls too high for his signal caller. Fortunately, expected starting center Tyler Linderbaum didn’t have any poor snaps today, or during the entire media availability of organized team activities.

Lamar Jackson Expected to Attend Mandatory Minicamp

Though Jackson worked out away from the team facility during voluntary OTAs, Harbaugh does expect his starting quarterback to return for mandatory minicamp.

“I expect [Jackson] to be here for mandatory minicamp,” Harbaugh said. “I know he’s working hard. You know, Lamar Jackson is a hard worker so I’m not worried about how hard he’s working. Fully expect him to come back in great shape. That’s what he talks about and I’m sure he’s throwing and doing a good job and when he gets back here, we’ll be rolling with Lamar.”

Rashod Bateman Shines During Two-Minute Drill

Midway through the practice, the Ravens executed a fourth quarter two-minute drill with the offense down by six. After a few completions moved the offense past the 50-yard line, quarterback Brett Hundley uncorked a deep ball to a sprinting Bateman, who found the endzone with 1:01 left on the clock.

James Proche Shines

It was an eventful day for Proche, who caught numerous passes throughout practice. During pass scales, he caught back-to-back short throws, but during 11s, Proche went over the top of Denzel Williams for a 30-yard plus grab, to the uproar of the offense.