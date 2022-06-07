 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ravens sign No. 14 overall pick Kyle Hamilton to rookie deal

The first pick by the Ravens in 2022 signs his contract

By Zach_Canter
NFL: APR 28 2022 Draft Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Just hours ago, we had the fifth Ravens draft pick sign his contract, Damarion Williams. Now, we have our sixth rookie deal for 2022 and it’s likely the biggest one of them all. No. 14 overall pick Kyle Hamilton officially inked pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon.

The consensus top safety in this year's draft, many viewed Hamilton as a surefire Top 5-10 pick and possibly the most talented and complete player in the draft. Fortunately for the Ravens, a slower 40-yard dash time and over-analyzing caused Hamilton's stock to drop just enough for him to fall into their lap at No. 14.

Hamilton is immediately expected to take on a significant role in this defense. He joins a now-loaded starting secondary with a Top 5 safety in the NFL in Marcus Williams, two elite cornerbacks in Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, and the ever consistent signal-caller in Chuck Clark.

Hamilton’s versatility in college should provide support in all areas of the field including deep safety, box safety, slot roles, and inside linebacker.

With Hamilton’s contract now signed, the Ravens have both their first-round picks under contract. With over half the Ravens total draft picks now signed, expect the last five remaining rookies to be done with relative haste now that the two big dominos have fallen.

