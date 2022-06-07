Ravens sign No. 14 overall pick Kyle Hamilton to rookie deal

Just hours ago, we had the fifth Ravens draft pick sign his contract, Damarion Williams. Now, we have our sixth rookie deal for 2022 and it’s likely the biggest one of them all. No. 14 overall pick Kyle Hamilton officially inked pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon.

The #Ravens and No. 14 overall pick DB Kyle Hamilton have agreed to terms on his four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract worth $16.255M with a signing bonus of $9.002M, source said. As always, he gets a fifth-year club option and will sign soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2022

The consensus top safety in this year's draft, many viewed Hamilton as a surefire Top 5-10 pick and possibly the most talented and complete player in the draft. Fortunately for the Ravens, a slower 40-yard dash time and over-analyzing caused Hamilton's stock to drop just enough for him to fall into their lap at No. 14.

Hamilton is immediately expected to take on a significant role in this defense. He joins a now-loaded starting secondary with a Top 5 safety in the NFL in Marcus Williams, two elite cornerbacks in Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, and the ever consistent signal-caller in Chuck Clark.

Hamilton’s versatility in college should provide support in all areas of the field including deep safety, box safety, slot roles, and inside linebacker.

With Hamilton’s contract now signed, the Ravens have both their first-round picks under contract. With over half the Ravens total draft picks now signed, expect the last five remaining rookies to be done with relative haste now that the two big dominos have fallen.