Ravens sign fourth-round pick Damarion Williams

We’re about a month and a half removed from the 2022 NFL draft. Heading into the second week of June, the Ravens had signed four of their 11 draft picks; Tyler Linderbaum, Travis Jones, Isaiah Likely, and Tyler Badie.

On Monday, the next piece fell. Another one of their fourth-round picks, Damarion Williams, also inked his rookie deal.

Also known as “Pepe”, Williams was a two-year starter at the University of Houston after having an All-American junior year in 2018. Projected to be a slot corner at the NFL level, he’s known as an aggressive player with a hunter mentality. He also might have possible versatility after spending time at outside corner, inside corner, and safety in college.

After losing many secondary pieces during the offseason and their top two corners coming off of season-ending injuries in 2021, the Ravens needed a restock at the position. They drafted two and recently signed veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller.

While playing time may not be abundant for the young defensive back, Williams can certainly carve himself a role with a strong preseason. The defense may use more heavy defensive back formations under new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and Williams can certainly find snaps.