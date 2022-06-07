5 candidates with Ravens ties on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

On Monday, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced the names on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The ballot included five candidates with ties to the Baltimore Ravens: linebacker Ray Lewis, defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie, defensive back Eric Weddle and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. The NFF included writeups on each candidate.

Linebacker Ray Lewis, Miami

1995 First Team All-American and Butkus Award runner-up…Led Canes to Fiesta and Orange bowl appearances and ranks sixth all-time at Miami with 388 career tackles…Two-time First Team All-Big East performer who twice led the league in tackles.

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, Oregon

2005 consensus First Team All-American, the Ducks’ first consensus player since 1962…Two-time All-Pac-10 selection and first player in Oregon history to be named Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year (2005)…2005 finalist for the Nagurski and Outland trophies and 2002 Freshman All-American.

Offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie, Miami

Two-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors in 2001…2001 Outland Trophy winner led the Canes to the 2001 national title and two Big East crowns…Two-time consensus First Team All-Big East performer did not allow a sack during entire college career.

Defensive back Eric Weddle, Utah

2006 consensus First Team All-American helped Utah to a BCS bowl victory (2005 Fiesta) and its first-ever 12-0 season (2004)...Two-time MWC Defensive Player of the Year led Utes to two league titles…2003 Freshman All-American holds school record for career forced fumbles (9) and ranks second in career INTs (18).

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, Missouri

Two-time First Team All-American (all-purpose), earning consensus honors in 2007…Two-time First Team All-Big 12 performer set conference records for all-purpose yards his first two seasons…Led the FBS with 202.4 ypg in 2008 and broke Mizzou’s record for career all-purpose yards (5,609) in just two seasons.

The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023. Those who are inducted will be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during the 2023 season.

For more information on the College Football Hall of Fame process, click here.