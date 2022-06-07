Odafe Oweh believes that he and David Ojabo will ‘wreak havoc’ once they’re both healthy

The Baltimore Ravens potentially landed the biggest steal of the 2022 NFL draft when they selected former Michigan standout edge rusher David Ojabo at No. 45 overall. In addition to going from playing under one Harbaugh brother to another, Ojabo will also be reuniting with his former teammate, Odafe Oweh.

The two attended Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey, where they terrorized opposing quarterbacks for the Buccaneers. Oweh was selected by the Ravens in the first round of last year’s draft at No. 31 overall and is coming off a strong rookie season. In a recent appearance on the Jim Rome Show, he expressed his belief that the two will be able to cause the same kind of nightmarish problems for their opponents at the professional level as they did as adolescents in high school.

Unfortunately, their reunion on the field will have to wait awhile since Ojabo suffered a torn Achilles tendon at his pro day back in March. Prior to the injury, Ojabo was projected to be a top 20 pick.

The injury setback might cost him most if not all of his rookie year while Oweh himself underwent shoulder surgery this offseason. However, he is confident that Ojabo is going to soar once he recovers and that they will “wreak havoc” once they’re both on the field for first time since the fall of 2017.

“He is a natural savant in pass rushing,” Oweh said. “You can see it in the way he spins, you can see it in the way he takes the edge. He’s just a bendy, twitchy dude

Oweh told Rome that he believes that his reunion with Ojabo was destined and that his close friend is freakishly athletic.

While the learning curve for most rookies, healthy or not, is usually pretty steep, Oweh thinks Ojabo has a rare edge that most first-year players don’t. He will be playing in the same system and under the same play-caller that he had in Michigan in new Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald.

“He’s coming into a defense that he already knows so he’s ahead of the curve,” Oweh said. “He has a guy like me that’s going to teach him the ins and outs so he doesn’t go through a rookie year where you don’t know what you don’t know.”

Many pundits didn’t think that Oweh would hit the ground running as he did so early in his rookie campaign.

Oweh sees Ojabo in the same light in which he was viewed coming into the league; an edge defender with a lot of potential and a sky-high ceiling.