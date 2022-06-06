Ravens sign tight end Isaiah Likely

The Ravens have signed their fourth rookie of their draft class as tight end Isaiah Likely has reportedly signed his contract.

Likely was the second tight end the Ravens drafted in 2022, going 11 picks after the Ravens took Charlie Kolar at No. 128. According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, the Ravens were originally eyeing wide receiver Calvin Austin III at No. 139, but the Pittsburgh Steelers, one pick ahead, took the Memphis product. This made Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh ask Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman about Likely.

“There was a tight end rated very close to Kolar, Isaiah Likely of Coastal Carolina, one of the best offensive tight ends in the college game last year,” King wrote. “The Ravens thought he might be able to do some receiver things—lining up in the slot and outside—as well as playing inline tight end. ‘How about Likely?’ Harbaugh said to offensive coordinator Greg Roman. ‘Find a spot for him?’ Roman liked him.”

Now, Likely is a Raven and has some big-play potential. Likely racked up five touchdown catches of 50-plus yards throughout his college career.