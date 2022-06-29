Justin Tucker’s game-winning record-breaking 66-yard field goal nominated for ESPYS 2022 Best Play

ESPN officially opened its voting for its annual ESPY Awards and among the Best Play nominees is Justin Tucker’s game-winning record-breaking field goal against the Detroit Lions.

The ESPY award for “Best Play”

The Best Play nominees include: Justin Tucker’s game-winning and record-breaking 66-yard field goal Ja Morant’s poster dunk in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Hansel Enmanuel’s windmill dunk Megan Rapinoe scoring a goal off a corner kick

There’s a large chance Tucker’s field goal could win due to the circumstances surrounding the play. Tucker broke the longest field goal record in NFL history previously held by Matt Prater. Prater’s attempt came at halftime against the Tennessee Titans in 2013, whereas Tucker’s occurred against the Lions two yards further back, and with the Ravens down by one with three seconds remaining in the contest.

NFL RECORD 66 YARDER FOR THE WIN OFF THE CROSSBAR.



JUSTIN TUCKER pic.twitter.com/dFaAN58XHK — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) September 26, 2021

Vote for Tucker field goal for best play by clicking here. Voting will remain open until Sunday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET, and the ESPY Awards will be held on Wednesday, July 20 at 9 p.m. ET.