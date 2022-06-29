PFF ranks Ravens linebackers No. 17

On Tuesday, PFF’s Seth Galina released his linebacker rankings for all 32 teams in the NFL. As stated in the article, Galina only included true off-ball linebackers for this purpose, excluding 3-4 outside linebackers who are primarily edge rushers. The Ravens came in at No. 17 on the list.

“The Ravens are still looking for that breakout year from Patrick Queen after two subpar seasons. He at least improved upon his 29.7 grade as a rookie with a 43.5 mark in Year 2,” wrote Galina.

It is true that the 2020 first-round pick out of LSU has had an up-and-down career so far through two seasons in the NFL. Through his first two years, Queen has displayed several splashes of what made him a first-round selection. Unfortunately, he has also struggled heavily in other areas that have kept him from becoming an every-down linebacker.

Baltimore will have a decision to make on whether or not to pick up Queen’s fifth-year option following this season. If he puts it all together, Queen has the chance to cement himself as the future in the middle of the defense. If he fails to take steps forward however, he could quickly find himself fighting for a second contract entering his fourth season.

“Next to him is the underrated Josh Bynes, who returned to Baltimore in 2021 after one season in Cincinnati,” wrote Galina. “In 2019 and 2021 with the Ravens, he graded out to 80.0 and 74.8, respectively.”

From making the final tackle in Super Bowl XLVII to solving the Ravens’ inside linebacker woes during the season twice in recent years, Bynes has become quite the unsung hero. Baltimore did not make the same mistake of letting Bynes walk following the 2021 season, as the 32-year-old linebacker was re-signed to a one-year deal.

2020 third-round pick Malik Harrison should not be forgotten either. After missing a chunk of the 2021 season due to a gunshot wound, the former Ohio State linebacker will be looking to find the field more in 2022.