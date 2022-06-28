SB Nation Reacts: Ravens fans expect double-digit wins in 2022

Last week, Baltimore Beatdown asked readers to let us know how many regular season games the Baltimore Ravens would win as a part of our SB Nation reacts series. The results are in, and the overwhelming majority expects the Ravens to win double-digit games in 2022.

Last season, the Ravens were at 8-3 and atop the AFC before injuries derailed their season. But if the injuries regress—which is expected after having the highest adjusted games lost in football outsiders history—the Ravens are poised for a dominant 2022 season. They were already down a trio of running backs and cornerback Marcus Peters before the season began, and still had eight wins after Week 12. Fans are expecting the Ravens to rebound, or stay the pace they had before losing too many starters.

The second-highest expectation is a lofty one, with 20% of voters seeing a massive spike in wins, with 13 or more wins. It’s a lofty goal, especially in the superpowered AFC, but with the additions on both sides of the ball, has a possibility. The Ravens have won 13 or more games only twice in their history, doing so in 2006 and a franchise record 14 wins in 2019. It won’t be easy, but the Ravens pose difficult matchups both on offense and defense for opposing teams.

The final category voted on by Ravens fans sees only five-percent expecting a similar season as last year. It’s fair to wonder how the Ravens who missed last season due to injury return and if they can compete at the level they were before suffering significant injuries. After all, they lost J.K. Dobbins Gus Edwards and Peters to ACL injuries. Running back Justice Hill and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser tore their Achilles. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley underwent a second season-ending ankle surgery. There are question marks on how they can perform once they return, and the voters might be on the pessimistic side.

We’re going to have plenty of opportunities for readers to get involved with our SB Nation Reacts going forward. The format will also be different, as we’re not emailing readers anymore and will instead have the surveys on the articles in a poll format, giving more opportunities for readers to vote and in turn, a larger sample size.

