Ravens News 6/27: Scary QBs and more

Five scariest quarterbacks entering 2022 NFL season; where Gronk ranks among top TEs of all time - Bucky Brooks

4. Lamar Jackson The so-called slump from the former NFL MVP in 2021 has led some observers to have amnesia when recalling Jackson’s impact as a playmaker on the perimeter. After tallying a pair of 1,000-yard seasons as a rusher, defensive coordinators are well aware of his ability to take over the game on the ground. No. 8 is an explosive runner with superb ball-handling skills as an option quarterback executing a variety of power-read and counter-read plays. He has shown the ability to take it the distance as a runner from anywhere on the field and that forces opponents to pay extra attention to him in the box. With the fifth-year pro displaying enough proficiency as a passer down the middle of the field to punish opponents for overplaying the run, defensive coordinators have to pick and choose when to ratchet up the pressure against a quarterback who possesses the athleticism and arm talent to counter aggressive tactics.

Tyler Linderbaum Handled Minicamp Without Hiccups - Clifton Brown

Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle leading the tight end room is a major plus for rookies Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. Being around Andrews and Boyle every day will give Kolar and Likely a clear example of how an NFL tight end should approach his job. I like how defensive players talk about Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald’s teaching approach. Players say they are learning fast, which helps them play fast. The Ravens had a ton of injuries last season, but it will be crucial for their defense to force more turnovers. Kevin Zeitler doesn’t chase attention, but he deserves it. Since he arrived in 2021, right guard is one position the Ravens haven’t worried about for one second. Zeitler has never made the Pro Bowl, but he could get consideration if Baltimore has a playoff year. I was glad to hear coaches talk about more emphasis being placed on the long passing game. Trading Marquise Brown shouldn’t deter the Ravens from taking more deep shots downfield.

11) Baltimore Ravens Baltimore’s OL success hinges on the return of left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who should be ready for the season after missing most of 2020-21 due to an ankle injury. Morgan Moses and Kevin Zeitler were two of the smarter veteran offensive line additions of the past two offseasons. And first-round center Tyler Linderbaum should represent a Year 1 improvement over Bradley Bozeman. Baltimore has superb depth behind its starters. Injuries have allowed backups like Ben Powers, Patrick Mekari, and Ben Cleveland to pick up valuable starting snaps. Plus, the Ravens still have Ja’Wuan James hanging out as a reserve.

10. Marlon Humphrey, Ravens The Ravens’ defense was absolutely decimated by injury in 2021, and that left Humphrey to carry much of the load in the defensive secondary absent Marcus Peters. The former All-Pro (2020), two-time Pro Bowler and NFL forced-fumbles leader (2020) proved once against he’s a lethal talent at the position, despite the losses around him. It wasn’t his best year statistically, but often operating on an island without Peters manning the opposite post, it most certainly wasn’t his worst, either. Especially considering he wound up joining Peters on injured reserve after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Week 14, but expect Humphrey to cook again in 2022.