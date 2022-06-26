POLL: How many regular season wins will the Ravens have in 2022?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country.

After an 8-9 season, the Baltimore Ravens appear ready for a rebound. Their roster by sheer injury recovery, appears rejuvenated and the offseason featured hefty additions along the defense and some fresh faces for quarterback Lamar Jackson to target at running back and tight end.

Many are expecting the Ravens to once again compete for the AFC North crown, with three sportsbooks (DraftKings, Caesars and BetMGM) all having the Ravens as the favorite of the eight fourth-place teams from 2021 to go from worst to first.

Along with sportsbooks, NBC Sports’ Peter King and NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal are expecting a Ravens resurgence.

““All who would say, Baltimore’s in decline, Greg Roman’s a dinosaur coordinator, the defense doesn’t have a dominator on the front seven, who knows about the future of Lamar Jackson, I hear you,” wrote King, who placed the Ravens at No. 8 in his power rankings. “But I look at the Ravens this way: They won 12 in 2020, they beat Tennessee on the road in the playoffs, and they got murdered by injuries last year. That counts.”

“I say they’re back, and I say they’ll challenge the Bengals for the division. Week 18, by the way: Ravens at Bengals. Game 272? Don’t bet against it.”

“Remember those first five games last season, when Lamar Jackson threw the ball all over the field? That’s not how this team is set up to operate,” Rosenthal wrote. “There is something funny about one of the most analytic-minded organizations being set up so well to run and stop the run.

“After one of the worst seasons of injury luck ever, the Ravens are primed to rebound.”

That begs the question from the fans: How many regular season wins will the Ravens have in 2022? Do you expect them to rebound? If so, by how much?

