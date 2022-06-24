Ravens News 6/24: Underappreciated, Underrated and more

Lamar Jackson What does Lamar Jackson have to do to earn the respect he deserves? Since Jackson took over as the Ravens’ starter in Week 11 of the 2018 season, Baltimore is 37-12 — a .755 winning percentage. He’s the first quarterback in league history to reach 35 career victories before the age of 25 and is already seventh all-time in rushing yards (3,673) among NFL quarterbacks. Jackson is the fastest quarterback in league history to reach 5,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards (35 games), and his 10 100-yard rushing games are tied with Michael Vick for the most in league history. He also is the only quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season twice. His five games with 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards are the most in league history. Jackson gets a lot of flak for being a running quarterback, but he led the league in touchdown passes (36) and touchdown percentage (9.0) during his MVP season in 2019. He’s the only quarterback in NFL history with multiple three-plus passing touchdowns and 100-plus rushing yard performances in the same game. He recorded at least 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in seven games last season, tying his own mark (2019) and Randall Cunningham (1990) for the most such games in a season in NFL history. Jackson is also the first player in NFL history to pass for 400 yards while also completing at least 85% of his passes in a game, and his 86% completion rate in that victory was the highest of any player in NFL history with at least 40 attempts. He also has more road playoff wins (one) than Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes! When Jackson is on the field, the Ravens win. He’s highly underappreciated around the league.

Every AFC Team’s Most Underrated Player in 2022 - Conor Orr

Mark Andrews, tight end Last year, we performed a love power ballad for Patrick Ricard, the team’s 300-pound defensive lineman and fullback. This year, we’ll highlight Mark Andrews. Of course, you know Mark Andrews. You probably had him on your fantasy team last year after you missed out on a chance to draft George Kittle or Travis Kelce. Andrews often comes in behind those two tight ends, despite being arguably the best overall blocker as well as the most dependable wide receiver. While Kelce and Kittle had a slightly better completion percentage above expectation last year, Andrews was playing with both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Jackson’s slew of nontraditional releases often “get” the ball there, but not always identically and formulaically. I don’t think it’s controversial to argue that it’s both more rewarding and more difficult to be a tight end in the Ravens’ system for several reasons, including the increased focus on physical run blocking and the increased number of improvisational plays. Andrews’s inclusion on this list may raise some eyebrows from people who think he’s too good to be here. But the point we are making is that he is even better than you already think he is.

Top five offensive and defensive duos ahead of the 2022 NFL season - Kambui Bomani

CB MARCUS PETERS AND CB MARLON HUMPHREY, BALTIMORE RAVENS Peters missed all of last year with a torn ACL but owns the sixth-best cornerback WAR figure since 2017. Slot cornerback Marlon Humphrey has the fifth-best WAR average during that time span and is looking to bounce back after a down year of playing out of position. A new defensive coordinator and an infusion of younger and fresher secondary talent can bring the best out of this cornerback duo heading into 2022.

2) Baltimore Ravens General manager: Eric DeCosta Baltimore’s 2019 transition from legendary GM Ozzie Newsome to longtime assistant DeCosta has been as seamless as the club’s move from Joe Flacco to Lamar Jackson under center. The Ravens are seemingly never pressured into any one course of action — they let value come to them. DeCosta’s 2020 heist of Calais Campbell from the Jaguars was a masterstroke, and Baltimore remains among the league’s best at gaming the compensatory pick system. Additionally, the Ravens’ analytically-inclined approach should give them an edge on the field and in transactions for years to come.

Ranking the top 32 NFL contracts ahead of the 2022 season - Brad Spielberger

Ravens veterans will report to training camp in late July - Jonas Shaffer