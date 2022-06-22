Ravens legend Tony Siragusa dies at 55

According to TMZ, Ravens legend Tony Siragusa has died at 55 years old.

The news has been confirmed by former Baltimore Ravens teammate, running back Jamal Lewis.

“It’s a sad day to be a Raven I must say,” the ex-running back told TMZ.

According to Ravens Broadcast Teams and WBALTV sports anchor Melissa Y. Kim, Siragusa passed away this morning at his home in New Jersey.

After going undrafted in 1990, Siragusa played seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before joining the Ravens in 1997 and playing five seasons in Baltimore. In 2000, Siragusa was a significant part of the Ravens’ historic 2000 defense as a defensive tackle.

Siragusa was a beloved player and person for the Ravens’ franchise, and a few weeks ago attended a celebration of the 2000 team’s Super Bowl victory.

The Goose,Tony Siracusa has passed away at 55.. I’m heart broken as is all of Colts Nation❤️ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) June 22, 2022

Siragusa was a larger-than-life personality and quickly became a fan-favorite with the HBO documentary series Hard Knocks. After retiring from playing in the NFL, Siragusa joined FOX network as a sideline reporter and analyst through 2015. He also became an actor, where he is most famous for his role in the HBO series The Sopranos. Siragusa also hosted a show called Man Caves for 12 seasons.