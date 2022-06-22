Ravens announce Jaylon Ferguson has passed away

At 8:06 a.m., the Baltimore Ravens announced outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has tragically passed away.

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/ylBvLEzjer — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022

Ferguson, 26, was preparing to play his fourth NFL season.

Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, has released a statement, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson. The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time.”

In 2014, Ferguson began his college football journey for Louisiana Tech University, where he earned his nickname “Sack Daddy.”

After his sophomore season, Ferguson had sacked quarterbacks 20.5 times. After a “low” season his junior year where he added seven more sacks to his FBS total of 27.5, Ferguson returned for his senior season at LA Tech. Ferguson dominated the CUSA division, producing 17.5 sacks and set a new NCAA all-time leader in sacks with 45.

In 2019, Ferguson spent his draft party helping the Ruston, La., community recover from a EF3 tornado that touched down earlier on Thursday.

After being drafted by the Ravens with the No. 85 overall selection, Ferguson would play in 38 games with the Ravens over the course of three seasons. In that time, Ferguson produced 4.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits.

Ferguson was quick to join events for the community in 2019, where he attended the inaugural Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation Halloween Party, signed autographs and played games during the Ravens’ A Purple Evening and participated as a celebrity bowler in Anthony Levine Sr.’s Celebrity Bowling Night to benefit the 4every1 Foundation. He also participated in the Ravens’ Signature Project with M&T Bank to renovate the facility and visit with children at the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club in Baltimore.