Post-minicamp roster breakdown by position

After a few weeks of organized team activities concluding with mandatory minicamp, it’s time to go through the Ravens’ roster by position and see where players stand.

Quarterback

Expected to make the roster: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Competing for a spot: Anthony Brown, Brett Hundley

Arguably the easiest part of this list is the quarterback position. The Ravens have their surefire starter and a backup they have shown good success with, though the win-loss column doesn’t show it. Jackson is their guy and Huntley has proven he’s a capable backup—if not starter, given the right circumstances. Brown and Hundley are camp arms who could prove enough to land elsewhere or on a practice squad.

Running back

Expected to make the roster: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Tyler Badie, Patrick Ricard

Competing for a spot: Justice Hill, Mike Davis, Nate McCrary, Ricky Person, Ben Mason

A lot hinges on the health of Dobbins and Edwards, which grants opportunity for Hill and Davis. Hill adds special teams expertise, something the Ravens appreciate, and Davis’ is an experienced veteran who can shoulder the load while the Ravens ensure Dobbins and Edwards return without being rushed.

Tight End

Expected to make the roster: Mark Andrews, Charlie Kolar, Isaiah Likely

Competing for a spot: Nick Boyle, Josh Oliver, Tony Poljan

After reworking his contract last month, I believe the Ravens and Boyle are seeing training camp as a real competition. Boyle will need to prove he can remain on the field. If done, expect his spot on the roster to be secure. As for Oliver and Poljan, it’s tough to see how they can make the roster as the Ravens will have four tight ends and Ricard to consider already.

Wide receiver

Expected to make the roster: Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Tylan Wallace

Competing for a spot: Slade Bolden, Shemar Bridges, Trevon Clark, Jaylon Moore, Makai Polk, Binjimen Victor, Raleigh Webb, Devon Williams

Of the group competing for a spot, Bolden has made the most noise throughout OTAs and minicamp. There’s still a ways to go, and don’t count out guys like Victor or Williams, but nobody has truly separated themselves from the pack.

Tackle

Expected to make the roster: Ronnie Stanley, Morgan Moses, Ja’Waun James, Daniel Faalele

Competing for a spot: Jaryd Jones-Smith

Most of this room is set with the three veterans and fourth-round rookie Faalele. Jones-Smith didn’t “wow” during camp, but that’s because they aren’t padded practices and it’s hard to know if he’s done anything positive or negative without asking Offensive Line coach Joe D’Alessandris.

Center

Expected to make the roster: Tyler Linderbaum, Patrick Mekari

Competing for a spot: Trystan Colon, Jimmy Murray

The Ravens have their starter in Linderbaum and sixth-man Mekari is the assumed backup for center (and just about everywhere along the offensive line). Colon being the incumbent arguably could be placed in with Linderbaum and Mekari, but there may be a competition brewing for the specific center backup role with the Ravens wanting Mekari to train elsewhere.

Guard

Expected to make the roster: Kevin Zeitler

Competing for a spot: Tyre Phillips, Ben Cleveland, Ben Powers, Kahlil Mackenzie

An intriguing area in where the roster stands right now. The Ravens spent good money bolstering their offensive line this offseason but the guard position only has one surefire guy right now in Zeitler. The Ravens were rotating in all the others at the left guard position and though some were ahead of others in reps, there’s not set guy right now.

Defense

Defensive line

Expected to make the roster: Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, Brent Urban, Justin Mabubuike, Travis Jones

Competing for a spot: Broderick Washington, Rayshod Nichols, Aaron Crawford, Isaiah Mack

You can make the case for Washington to be in either spot. He’s entering his fourth season with the club and has produced and developed as a fifth-round pick should. I like his chances to make the roster but when compared to the others on the expected list, I see him a rung lower, just as he’s higher than the others on the competing list. This position group is mostly fleshed out.

Outside Linebacker

Expected to make the roster: Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Daelin Hayes

Competing for a spot: Jaylon Ferguson, Vince Biegel, Jeremiah Moon, Chuck Wiley

Ferguson underwent drastic changes this offseason; he slimmed down dramatically and earned a double-take from myself and others when joining the field at OTAs. I liked what I saw out of Ferguson throughout camp and others did as well. But Biegel and Moon also showed some flashes during minicamp and it’s fair to assume there’s competition brewing.

Inside Linebacker

Expected to make the roster: Patrick Queen, Josh Bynes

Competing for a spot: Malik Harrison, Kristian Welch, Zakoby McClain, Josh Ross, Diego Fagot

The two starters are set and now it’s up to the field. There appears to be an opening for a third linebacker spot but the Ravens may not have much interest, opting to bring in a number of their safeties to play instead.

Cornerback

Expected to make the roster: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Kyle Fuller, Brandon Stephens, Damarion Williams, Jalyn Armour-Davis

Competing for a spot: Iman Marshall, Kevon Seymour, Robert Jackson, David Vereen, Denzel Williams

A defensive position filled with depth top-to-bottom. Peters is the only question mark, but was quoted saying he’ll be ready for training camp. With six corners already in good position to play, it’ll be challenging to crack the roster for those competing.

Safety

Expected to make the roster: Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, Kyle Hamilton

Competing for a spot: Tony Jefferson, Geno Stone, Ar’Darius Washington

The top three are surefire, and those competing for a spot have a great chance to find their way into Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald’s defense. Jefferson shined in camp with two interceptions on Lamar Jackson, and the Ravens like him and Stone. This will be an exciting camp battle to watch.

Special Teams

Kicker

Expected to make the roster: Justin Tucker

91.061%

Punter

Expected to make the roster: Jordan Stout

They didn’t spend a fourth-rounder on him for nothing. In all seriousness, he has a Howitzer for a leg.

Long snapper

Expected to make the roster: Nick Moore

Not much for competition here. The Ravens liked Moore enough to move on from Morgan Cox.