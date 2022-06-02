Ravens’ first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum signs rookie contract

By this point in the calendar most years, over a month removed from the draft, the Ravens would have most of their incoming draft class signed to rookie deals. This year, though, the pace has moved a bit slower.

Tyler Badie, the team’s sixth-round pick, was the first rookie to sign his contract on May 5. On May 20, third-round pick Travis Jones joined Badie on the list. Today, one of the biggest dominos fell — Tyler Linderbaum officially put pen to paper.

Linderbaum is the second of the Ravens’ two first-round picks from this draft, the first being Kyle Hamilton. The Ravens selected Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick after trading back two spots from No. 23 — a pick they acquired from the Arizona Cardinals in the trade for wide receiver Marquise Brown.

The Iowa Hawkeye product was considered the consensus top-ranked center prospect in this year’s draft and is expected to be a Day 1 starter for the Ravens this season. The team’s starting center in 2021, Bradley Bozeman, departed in free agency this offseason, signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. Linderbaum is in-line to replace Bozeman in the middle of the offensive line.

Because he is a first-round selection, Linderbaum’s contract comes with a fifth-year option attached to it. So, he is under contract through 2025, but the Ravens will ultimately have a chance to keep him through 2026.

Look for this Linderbaum official signing to get the ball rolling with the rest of the rookie class. There are now eight remaining rookies who are still unsigned.