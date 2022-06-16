Lamar Jackson is ‘having conversations’ about a contract extension

After three days of minicamp, the media finally had the opportunity to speak with quarterback Lamar Jackson. The topic of his contract came up a few times, and Jackson informed the media he has spoken about a contract extension.

“Oh, we actually did,” Jackson said. “It was a conversation. That’s all, we’re just keeping it private.”

Jackson also confirmed the conversations regarding his contract occurred over the past few days while he’s been in Owings Mills, Maryland.

After disclosing there have been talks, Jackson did not want to expand further. He was asked if he would prefer to have a contract done before the end of the year, to which he replied, “It’s a conversation.” On a follow up, Jackson was asked if he would still play Week 1 if there was not a deal. Once more, Jackson replied, “We’re in conversation right now.”

Jackson did offer an answer when asked if the Deshaun Watson contract with the Cleveland Browns has impacted his contract talks.

“Nothing at all,” Jackson said. “I’m a man of my own. I don’t worry about what those guys get.” He also said he expects to play for the Ravens for the rest of his career.