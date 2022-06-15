Minicamp Practice Notes 6/15: Hayes stuffs the stat sheet, Jackson connects with Andrews

A hot practice in Owings Mills didn’t stop the Ravens from grinding out their second day of mandatory minicamp. Plays were had by both sides of the ball, and a few standouts shined in the mid-June heat.
Daelin Hayes
I keep writing it. I keep saying it in person. I’m ready to see linebacker Daelin Hayes in full pads and in a preseason game. He was a camp standout last year and has done the same through OTAs and minicamp.
Today, during 11s, Hayes dropped back into coverage and safety Chuck Clark generated pressure on Lamar Jackson. In an effort to get the ball out quick, Jackson threw to his short read, wide receiver James Proche, but Hayes was ready for the pass, intercepted the ball and started taking it the other way. Later on in practice, once again during 11s, Hayes got the better of tight end Charlie Kolar who was blocking him one-on-one, and notched a would-be sack.
Damarion “Pepe” Williams
The rookie cornerback out of Houston has leapt onto the scene these past few weeks. He also made a great leaping grab to intercept a pass from Anthony Brown. Williams was also involved in a few short plays, where a pass was allowed more due to the lack of contact the Ravens are practicing with, but he has been sticky and consistent in his coverage ability.
Lamar Jackson
Mostly good plays from Lamar Jackson today, other than the rough interception to Hayes. His first pass during red zone drills was an overthrow to tight end Nick Boyle who had a step on defenders. Jackson came back on second down with an easy completion to a wide-open Mark Andrews on a wheel route.
Here’s a look at the TD Jackson connected on with Mark Andrews.— Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) June 15, 2022
pic.twitter.com/8nkAK63IsZ
Here’s some of the early practice reps Jackson had with his wide receivers.
Lamar Jackson working with his wide receivers pic.twitter.com/J2Hi8RXpvB— Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) June 15, 2022
Lamar Jackson working with his wide receivers pt 2 pic.twitter.com/RtWjSBZupi— Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) June 15, 2022
Lamar Jackson working with his wide receivers pt 3 pic.twitter.com/p4kqu995XL— Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) June 15, 2022
Lamar Jackson working with his wide receivers pt 4 pic.twitter.com/9T5QTdPEBU— Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) June 15, 2022
Injury Notes
Thankfully, this won’t be long.
Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley did not participate in today’s practice. It wasn’t disclosed why, but he did appear to be limping during the last week of OTAs. That’s speculation on my part.
Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson went down to the ground during a pass rush rep in 11s. He hobbled off the field and got his ankle taped up. Afterward, he did participate in practice.
Wide receiver Rashod Bateman appeared to suffer a cramp. He did not leave practice and continued to participate through the entire practice.
Quick Notes
- Daniel Faalele put Jeremiah Moon on his back during an 11s rep.
- Anthony Brown completed a touchdown pass to running back Tyler Badie during red zone drills
- Kyle Hamilton had another receiver dead to rights over the middle. Didn’t see the receiver’s number, but the had to make a jumping grab and Hamilton was coming in fast before lifting both hands up and strafing out of the way.
- Marlon Humphrey jumped a wide receiver screen perfectly, but Jackson saw the defender, pump faked and took off. Great read by Humphrey, but a better read by Jackson not giving him the pick six.
- Jackson delivered a good deep ball to wide receiver Rashod Bateman against cornerback Iman Marshall.
