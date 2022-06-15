Ravens News 6/15: Minicamp Report and more

Second-year outside linebacker Daelin Hayes continued his strong start from organized team activities, bursting off the edge for a would-be sack on the first play of full-field 11-on-11 work. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton continues to flash his vast potential as he broke quickly on an outside throw from Tyler Huntley for an interception on first-down. Huntley didn’t see Hamilton coming and he stepped in front of running back Tyler Badie. Wide receiver James Proche II was active and had back-to-back nice grabs, one on a dart over the middle from Huntley and then a leaping grab on a high throw the next play. Second-year wideout Tylan Wallace caught second-year cornerback Brandon Stephens with a double move that left him wide open for a long touchdown pass. Free-agent addition Kyle Fuller joined the cornerbacks and nearly got an interception in the back of the end zone on Huntley, cutting underneath a Wallace route.

With Bowser and Ojabo still not practicing and Odafe Oweh not participating in full-team drills after he had offseason shoulder surgery, the Ravens’ young edge rushers are getting the lion’s share of reps. Jeremiah Moon, an undrafted rookie out of Florida, made the most of them, touching down Jackson for a sack on one play. That prompted his defensive teammates to say “Moooooooon” in unison. Defensive end Justin Madubuike had his way with rookie tackle Daniel Faalele on one rep, easily beating the fourth-round pick on an outside move and earning a free run at the quarterback. As he did at times in OTAs, Faalele seemed to be struggling with the heat. He spent considerable time during practice on the sideline with a member of the team’s training staff. Jones, the rookie third-rounder, held his ground and swatted an Anthony Brown pass to the ground. After commenting on the Pierce absence and the termination of Wolfe’s deal, Harbaugh praised several of his young defensive linemen, including Jones and Broderick Washington. The Ravens believe they have some solid young pieces along the defensive front.

Lamar Jackson Looks Solid in First Practice for Ravens - Todd Karpovich

It’s obvious Jackson has worked hard this offseason because his passes were tight and he had several completions to tight end Mark Andrews and a touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman during red-zone drills. “You can see he’s been throwing a lot,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. Jackson did throw a pair of interceptions to safety Tony Jefferson, but otherwise, he had a productive day.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice; DT Michael Pierce among absentees at mandatory minicamp - Jonas Shaffer

Pierce, who was not present for the three voluntary practices open to reporters in Owings Mills, signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Ravens in March. The reason for his absence Tuesday is unclear. Also absent Tuesday were running backs J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee); left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle); defensive lineman Derek Wolfe (hip); outside linebackers Tyus Bowser (Achilles tendon) and David Ojabo (Achilles tendon); cornerback Marcus Peters (knee); and safety Ar’Darius Washington (foot). None participated in the team’s practices over the past three weeks. Cornerback Iman Marshall, who missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons with torn ACLs, returned to the field.

Tier 3: Solid, all-around defensive fronts 18. BALTIMORE RAVENS Baltimore added some size on the interior with Michael Pierce‘s return in free agency in addition to drafting Travis Jones out of UConn. Both should help bolster their run defense alongside Calais Campbell and Justin Madubuike. This group’s ceiling hinges on second-year edge defender Odafe Oweh‘s improvement. Oweh had a solid rookie season against both the run and pass, ending the year with a 67.9 PFF grade. He enters the 2022 season as the Ravens’ top option off the edge and will be relied upon to generate pressure on a defense lacking high-end pass-rushing options.