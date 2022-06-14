Minicamp Practice Notes 6/14: Lamar Jackson returns, Tylan Wallace scores

Nearly all Ravens were present for today’s mandatory minicamp practice. Only one player, defensive tackle Michael Pierce, was absent for a non-injury reason. But the talk of the practice was the return of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson with the throw.

Overall, Jackson looked his normal self. Completed multiple passes to his favorite target, tight end Mark Andrews, and also hit wide receiver Rashod Bateman on the opening play of red zone drills. However, Jackson did overthrow a pair of deep throws to Bateman. Safety Tony Jefferson also got his hands on a pair of Jackson passes.

Tylan Wallace Play of the Practice

During 7-on-7, wide receiver Tylan Wallace caught the team and press corps attention with a double move on cornerback Brandon Stephens for a deep touchdown reception along the left side. The offense on the sideline was cheering as quarterback Tyler Huntley delivered him the ball. Wallace was met with multiple teammates celebrating the play.

Kyle Hamilton Diagnosing Plays

Every play rookie safety Kyle Hamilton is in for, he’s communicating and barking orders to his fellow defenders. During 11’s, Hamilton read a Huntley pass heading to the left side and nearly over-jumped the route. Being too early to make an interception is quite a peculiar achievement for a rookie, but Hamilton continues to impress.

Daniel Faalele Conditioning

There was a pair of times where rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele was seen kneeling or sitting on the sideline appearing tired. At one point, a trainer fetched him a Gatorade bucket to sit on while he took a bit of a break. However, after getting back up, he was inserted right into what appeared to be game/play installation at right tackle.

Ravens reach injury settlement with DL Derek Wolfe

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh announced during the post-practice podium session that the team has reached an injury settlement with defensive lineman Derek Wolfe. Wolfe underwent his second hip surgery on Tuesday.

Michael Pierce excused, Marcus Williams limited

Harbaugh announced the absence of defensive lineman Michael Pierce was due to a personal issue. Also, safety Marcus Williams is “working through some physical things.”