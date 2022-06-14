 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ravens reach an injury settlement with DL Derek Wolfe

Wolfe and the Ravens reach an agreement

By Dustin Cox
New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh announced the team has agreed to an injury settlement with defensive end Derek Wolfe.

The 32-year-old veteran recently underwent his second hip surgery of the offseason after missing all of the 2021 season with a back injury.

In March of 2021, Wolfe was rewarded with a three-year contract extension following his first season in Baltimore in which he played a critical role amid injuries along the defensive line. Wolfe was set to have a $3.8 million cap hit for the upcoming season, but this move will help to create some additional cap room, although it is currently unclear how much.

In the end, Wolfe played in just one season for the Ravens in which he made 51 total tackles, six tackles for loss and one sack. Baltimore attacked the defensive line this offseason with the signings of Michael Pierce and Brent Urban as well as selecting Travis Jones in the third round of the draft. Veteran Calais Campbell also re-signed with the team. Third-year defensive linemen Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington are expected to play crucial roles on defense this season as well.

