Ravens reach an injury settlement with DL Derek Wolfe

On Tuesday, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh announced the team has agreed to an injury settlement with defensive end Derek Wolfe.

Coach Harbaugh announces the team has come to an agreement on an injury settlement with Derek Wolfe. pic.twitter.com/XR5c7G6z4K — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 14, 2022

The 32-year-old veteran recently underwent his second hip surgery of the offseason after missing all of the 2021 season with a back injury.

More from Derek Wolfe: He said he’s hoping for a “full recovery” and looking to “live a normal life.”



(via IG/derekwolfe_95) pic.twitter.com/cNJRSvepD1 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) June 13, 2022

In March of 2021, Wolfe was rewarded with a three-year contract extension following his first season in Baltimore in which he played a critical role amid injuries along the defensive line. Wolfe was set to have a $3.8 million cap hit for the upcoming season, but this move will help to create some additional cap room, although it is currently unclear how much.

Just got announced so haven’t gotten details yet but told it will create some cap room. Not sure how much yet. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) June 14, 2022

In the end, Wolfe played in just one season for the Ravens in which he made 51 total tackles, six tackles for loss and one sack. Baltimore attacked the defensive line this offseason with the signings of Michael Pierce and Brent Urban as well as selecting Travis Jones in the third round of the draft. Veteran Calais Campbell also re-signed with the team. Third-year defensive linemen Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington are expected to play crucial roles on defense this season as well.