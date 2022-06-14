Ravens sign fourth round punter Jordan Stout to rookie deal

The Baltimore Ravens officially have eight of the 11 members of their 2022 rookie draft class under contract after punter Jordan Stout signed his contract on Monday as the team reported to Mandatory Minicamp that starts Tuesday.

The former Penn State Nittany Lion was selected with the fourth of the team’s six picks in the fourth round at No. 130 overall. He and first-round center, Tyler Linderbaum are the only two slated to from day one as rookies barring injury or the trade of Chuck Clark in the case of first round safety Kyle Hamilton.

He will be tasked with replacing franchise legend and special teams cornerstone, Sam Koch who retired after the draft as the newest member of the ‘Wolf Pack’ specialist trio. Stout is a big-legged punter who has good ball placement and experience place kicking since he performed both duties in college.

Luckily for the rookie, Koch is making the transition into coaching and will be sticking around in a consulting role. The two have already become well acquainted and are working diligently on making him not only the best punter he can be but also a stellar holder for future Hall of Fame kicker Justin Tucker. His ability to help handle some of the kickoffs will help preserve the five-time First Team All-Pro selection and possibly even extend his career since it means less work for his golden leg.

The only first-year players left unsigned now are outside linebacker David Ojabo, offensive lineman Daniel Faalele, and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. The other rookies already under contract in addition to Stout include Hamilton, center Tyler Linderbaum, defensive tackle Travis Jones, tight end Isaiah Likely, cornerback Damarion ‘Pepe’ Williams, and running back Tyler Badie.