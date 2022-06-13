 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lamar Jackson reports for mandatory minicamp

The quarterback has returned

By Kyle P Barber
Baltimore Ravens v&nbsp;Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

Last week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he “expected Lamar Jackson to be here at mandatory minicamp.” This morning, by way of cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s Instagram, Jackson has arrived.

Many expected as much after Jackson posted a photo of him on a jet last night.

Back in May, pundits were concerned with the lack of Jackson in Owings Mills, missing the voluntary portion of organized team activities (OTAs). Jackson responded to NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, saying he wasn’t planning to attend the voluntary portion, but he would show up when the time came.

Shortly thereafter, Jackson posted clips of his offseason workouts.

Now, all that remains is for the Tuesday post-practice podium session to include Jackson in the lineup. After a lengthy offseason where responses from the Ravens’ staff have been to “ask Lamar Jackson,” it will be nice to finally have the opportunity to do so.

