Lamar Jackson reports for mandatory minicamp

Last week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he “expected Lamar Jackson to be here at mandatory minicamp.” This morning, by way of cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s Instagram, Jackson has arrived.

Marlon Humphrey has found Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/X6bhFyGPhD — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) June 13, 2022

Many expected as much after Jackson posted a photo of him on a jet last night.

Lamar en route to Baltimore?



(via IG/new_era8) pic.twitter.com/imTeJHQskt — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) June 13, 2022

Back in May, pundits were concerned with the lack of Jackson in Owings Mills, missing the voluntary portion of organized team activities (OTAs). Jackson responded to NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, saying he wasn’t planning to attend the voluntary portion, but he would show up when the time came.

Lamar wants to be Lamar Chris. This part of OTAs is Voluntary my Guy I will be there, just not on your watch it’s probably other QBs not attending Voluntary OTAs either but since it’s Lamar it’s a huge deal. Find something else to talk about https://t.co/2Nx2b767bb — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) May 27, 2022

Shortly thereafter, Jackson posted clips of his offseason workouts.

What’s the MOTION turn this up for the Summer…#TRUZZ pic.twitter.com/luNioQsnbz — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) June 4, 2022

Now, all that remains is for the Tuesday post-practice podium session to include Jackson in the lineup. After a lengthy offseason where responses from the Ravens’ staff have been to “ask Lamar Jackson,” it will be nice to finally have the opportunity to do so.