Ravens sign fourth round TE Charlie Kolar to rookie deal

The Baltimore Ravens locked up another member of their 2022 draft class on Thursday when Charlie Kolar officially signed his rookie contract. They drafted him No. 128 overall out of Iowa State, and is the seventh of the 11-man group to agree to terms and sign on the dotted line.

Kolar was the first of two tight ends the Ravens drafted with Isaiah Likely being the second 11 picks later. He was the focal point of the Cyclones’ offense last season and joins a suddenly loaded depth chart at his position with Ravens that includes his fellow rookie as well as veterans Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.

The 6-foot 6-inch pass-catcher will provide Lamar Jackson with another weapon in the passing game that can be dangerous in the red zone and contested-catch situations. He can also play a role in the run game similar to what Miles Boykin did as a downfield blocker.

Kolar has already made some good early impressions by coming up with several nice catches in Rookie Minicamp and Organized Team Activities.

He is the third Ravens rookie to sign this week after first-rounder Kyle Hamilton and his fellow fourth-rounder, Damarion ‘Pepe’ Williams signed their deals on Tuesday.

The only first-year players left unsigned are outside linebacker David Ojabo, offensive lineman Daniel Faalele, punter Jordan Stout and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. The other rookies already under contract include center Tyler Linderbaum, defensive tackle Travis Jones, cornerback Damarion Williams, running back Tyler Badie, and Likely.