Ravens OTA Notes 6/1: Tyler Huntley connects Rashod Bateman, Daelin Hayes shines and more

Media access was granted for the second week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and here are my thoughts on the day.

Daelin Hayes Hunting

The 2021 fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame had a heck of a practice on Wednesday, swatting a pair of passes and beelining through blockers to find the quarterback. Multiple instances it was No. 59 who was in the backfield and causing pressure on the OTA quarterbacks Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown and Brett Hundley.

My take: Hayes delivered an exuberant press conference last year as training camp ended, and won the hearts of Ravens fans everywhere. Many were hoping to see big things out of the rookie pass rusher, but sadly he was placed on injured reserve following the conclusion of the Ravens’ Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. If he were to come back and be even a solid rotational player, it would be a big boost for the Ravens’ defense which lacks in the pass rush department.

Huntley Connects On Big Plays

With Lamar Jackson still not participating in the voluntary workouts, the QB1 reps are Huntley’s for the taking. Today, he made had an up-and-down practice, but did make some great throws. He connected with No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman for a touchdown and also a 30+ yard completion to tight end Josh Oliver. Some guys on the sideline were gassing him up, too.

My take: Extra reps for Huntley is valuable. Huntley needs reps as a backup and there’s no better time than during OTAs where he can work with all his weapons.

Marcus Peters, David Ojabo and J.K. Dobbins In Attendance

Talking Ravens means talking health and injury status. Today, it’s great news. Peters, Ojabo and Dobbins were all on the sidelines in street clothes. Peters and Ojabo were on the defense’s sideline talking with one another for most of the afternoon, before Dobbins joined them and they all were happy to see one another.

My take: It’s great to see the Ravens getting healthy and see the players in happier moods. Peters and Dobbins were excited to see one another and it’s just a sappy, feel-good moment to have these two back in the building.