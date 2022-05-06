Ravens News 5/6: Best UDFA Fits and more

Projecting the most impactful 2022 rookie classes - Michael Renner

David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh Are Similar, But Different It’s pretty unique that the Ravens now have two edge rushers who grew up playing high school ball together at Blair Academy (N.J.) in Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo. The two have a lot of similarities with their Nigerian heritage and elite athleticism. However, Hortiz said they’re also different too. Coming out of college, Oweh was a better run-stopping edge. Ojabo, however, is a little more advanced as a pure pass rusher. “I’d say the similarity is they are both fast, twitchy, athletic players,” Hortiz said. “I’d say coming out, Ojabo is probably a little bit cleaner as a bender edge rusher, where Oweh’s game was burst and power. Then versus the run, Oweh is more developed as an edge setter.” Oweh devoted himself to improving against the run in his final college season, in which he finished with zero sacks after registering seven the two years prior. In the NFL, Oweh continued to be strong against the run and had five sacks and three forced fumbles as a rookie. Ojabo began his junior season as a reserve pass rusher but was so dominant that he took on a bigger role and finished with 11 sacks and five forced fumbles. “I’d say David is probably not as firm as an edge setter, but not to say he won’t become as firm,” Hortiz said. “Certainly, his ability to rush the passer, and like I showed you guys, get the ball out, that’s a gift that he has that’s pretty exceptional.”

Running back Tyler Badie runs a lot like Ray Rice on film. He also is adept at catching the ball out of the back and dodging potential tacklers. The Ravens were able to gran Badie in the sixth round of the NFL from Missouri. He has a chance to be a viable part of the backfield as a rookie. In fact, the Ravens are confident he has the potential to be a starter. “I think he’s got that versatility [with] his receiving ability,” Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said. “He’s quick and fast out of the backfield. He’s got really natural hands, catches the ball clean, so I think that potential exists, but you also like him as a runner. You don’t want to just pigeonhole him as a third-down back, because you watch him run inside, and you watch him bounce and cut things up into the teeth of the defense, and he runs with good pad level and balance and determination. “So, he’s going to come in and compete, and he’s going to do whatever he can do to get on the field and help us out.”

Baltimore Ravens: Jeremiah Moon, edge (Florida) We’ll see what Baltimore does with Moon, but at 6-4, 249 (35-inch arms, 83 5/8-inch wingspan) he screams edge. He was a Jack linebacker, more or less, at Florida and has experience inside and out. But there is so much length and burst here (40 1/2-inch vertical, 11-foot, 1-inch broad jump). Baltimore always seems to find a way with guys like this over time.

While their overall roster is pretty strong, the Baltimore Ravens have a sizable hole at wide receiver following the trade of Marquise Brown. The Ravens could use depth on the perimeter, and NFL insider Josina Anderson says they are looking for some. Anderson tweeted today that Baltimore is “doing its due diligence” on wide receivers. “Wouldn’t be surprised to see them snag a free agent—if the price is right—now that the draft is done and calls around the league have picked up since then,” Anderson said. The top remaining options at the wide receiver position include Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Cole Beasley, Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton, Emmanuel Sanders and Will Fuller, among others.