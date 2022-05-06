Ravens News 5/6: Best UDFA Fits and more

Projecting the most impactful 2022 rookie classes - Michael Renner
R1 (14) — S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
R1 (25) — C TYLER LINDERBAUM, IOWA
R2 (45) — EDGE DAVID OJABO, MICHIGAN
R3 (76) — DI TRAVIS JONES, CONNECTICUT
R4 (110) — T DANIEL FAALELE, MINNESOTA
R4 (119) — CB JALYN ARMOUR-DAVIS, ALABAMA
R4 (128) — TE CHARLIE KOLAR, IOWA STATE
R4 (130) — P JORDAN STOUT, PENN STATE
R4 (139) — TE ISAIAH LIKELY, COASTAL CAROLINA
R4 (141) — CB DAMARION WILLIAMS, HOUSTON
R6 (196) — RB TYLER BADIE, MISSOURI
The Ravens may not have attacked high-value positions, but they knocked it out of the park from a talent perspective.
It wouldn’t surprise me whatsoever if Hamilton and Linderbaum are already considered among the best in the NFL at their respective positions by the time their rookie year is over. While I’m not ready to go that far with Jones, he wasn’t too far off the two defensive tackles who went Round 1 on the PFF draft board. Expect all three of them to be immediate impact starters, while Ojabo will take a little longer after his Achilles tear.
Takeaways From Ravens Film Review of 2022 Draft Class - Ryan Mink
David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh Are Similar, But Different
It’s pretty unique that the Ravens now have two edge rushers who grew up playing high school ball together at Blair Academy (N.J.) in Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo. The two have a lot of similarities with their Nigerian heritage and elite athleticism.
However, Hortiz said they’re also different too. Coming out of college, Oweh was a better run-stopping edge. Ojabo, however, is a little more advanced as a pure pass rusher.
“I’d say the similarity is they are both fast, twitchy, athletic players,” Hortiz said. “I’d say coming out, Ojabo is probably a little bit cleaner as a bender edge rusher, where Oweh’s game was burst and power. Then versus the run, Oweh is more developed as an edge setter.”
Oweh devoted himself to improving against the run in his final college season, in which he finished with zero sacks after registering seven the two years prior. In the NFL, Oweh continued to be strong against the run and had five sacks and three forced fumbles as a rookie.
Ojabo began his junior season as a reserve pass rusher but was so dominant that he took on a bigger role and finished with 11 sacks and five forced fumbles.
“I’d say David is probably not as firm as an edge setter, but not to say he won’t become as firm,” Hortiz said. “Certainly, his ability to rush the passer, and like I showed you guys, get the ball out, that’s a gift that he has that’s pretty exceptional.”
Tyler Badie Could Be A Force for Ravens - Todd Karpovich
Running back Tyler Badie runs a lot like Ray Rice on film.
He also is adept at catching the ball out of the back and dodging potential tacklers.
The Ravens were able to gran Badie in the sixth round of the NFL from Missouri. He has a chance to be a viable part of the backfield as a rookie.
In fact, the Ravens are confident he has the potential to be a starter.
“I think he’s got that versatility [with] his receiving ability,” Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said. “He’s quick and fast out of the backfield. He’s got really natural hands, catches the ball clean, so I think that potential exists, but you also like him as a runner. You don’t want to just pigeonhole him as a third-down back, because you watch him run inside, and you watch him bounce and cut things up into the teeth of the defense, and he runs with good pad level and balance and determination.
“So, he’s going to come in and compete, and he’s going to do whatever he can do to get on the field and help us out.”
Best UDFA fits, including Justyn Ross: One player to watch for every NFL team - Nick Baumgardner
Baltimore Ravens: Jeremiah Moon, edge (Florida)
We’ll see what Baltimore does with Moon, but at 6-4, 249 (35-inch arms, 83 5/8-inch wingspan) he screams edge. He was a Jack linebacker, more or less, at Florida and has experience inside and out. But there is so much length and burst here (40 1/2-inch vertical, 11-foot, 1-inch broad jump). Baltimore always seems to find a way with guys like this over time.
Ravens Reportedly Considering Wide Receiver Addition - Matt Hladik
While their overall roster is pretty strong, the Baltimore Ravens have a sizable hole at wide receiver following the trade of Marquise Brown.
The Ravens could use depth on the perimeter, and NFL insider Josina Anderson says they are looking for some. Anderson tweeted today that Baltimore is “doing its due diligence” on wide receivers.
“Wouldn’t be surprised to see them snag a free agent—if the price is right—now that the draft is done and calls around the league have picked up since then,” Anderson said.
The top remaining options at the wide receiver position include Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Cole Beasley, Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton, Emmanuel Sanders and Will Fuller, among others.
Top 10 games of the 2022 NFL season: Chiefs-Bucs, Packers-Bills make list - Nick Shook
7. Baltimore Ravens AT Cincinnati Bengals
We had to find a way to get Lamar Jackson — one of the league’s most electrifying players — on this list, and there’s no better matchup than a meeting with the team that bullied Jackson’s Ravens in 2021. Cincinnati blossomed from little brother to neighborhood menace last season, handling Baltimore in both meetings and legitimizing its standing as a true contender in the AFC on its way to a conference title. The Ravens have had an entire offseason to stew over the results from those two losses, and after a multi-month period of reinforcing their roster and getting healthy, they’ll have a chance to exact revenge. What better place than the Bengals’ home of Paul Brown Stadium to give Joe Burrow a serving of humble pie? Or will the Bengals prove 2021 was no fluke?
