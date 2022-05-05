Ravens sixth-round pick Tyler Badie signs rookie contract

With the Ravens adding 11 players in the 2022 NFL Draft, there are many contracts to be signed in the coming weeks and months. The first piece of the puzzle has fallen for the rookie class, with sixth-round running back, Tyler Badie, signing his contract on Thursday.

Badie is expected to challenge and possibly take the third running back spot from Justice Hill this summer. Hailing from Missouri College, Badie ran for 1,604 yards in 2021, his first year as the starter, averaging over 5.9 yards per attempt.

The real interest in Badie comes as a third-down back, where he is experienced in pass protection and totaled over 1,000 receiving yards during his college career.

Related Ravens select Tyler Badie

Expect to see more rookie contracts signed, possibly all the way up until July. Contracts for players drafted on Day 1 and Day 3 are usually relatively straightforward. However, history shows that the second and third-round picks seem to have more negotiating room and can take a little longer than others to hash out the details.