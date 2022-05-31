Ravens News 5/31: Secondary Makeover and more

Ravens secondary: Addition of youth and versatility has makeover feeling complete - Jeff Zrebiec

Ravens Will Still Lean on Leadership of Chuck Clark - Todd Karpovich

“It’s Chuck,” Harbaugh said. “He didn’t want to miss OTAs [organized team activities]; that’s something that was important to him, and he came in here on Tuesday ready to go and in great shape, and [he] picked up right where he left off. He just walked in the building, and he was Chuck Clark – running the defense. So, it’s not surprising at all.” Harbaugh will ensure all of his playmakers get snaps. “Everybody’s role is what it is,” Harbaugh said. “That’s why, as a coach, you’re so excited about … The idea is to have as many good players as you can have and have them in the right spots and the right roles. I love the fact that we have very versatile players in the backend and at safety.

BALTIMORE RAVENS Injuries decimated Baltimore’s roster in 2021, and they limited Jackson at quarterback for the first time in his career. Jackson’s 70.2 PFF grade last season was his lowest since his rookie season in 2018, but he remains one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league and should bounce back in 2022. Humphrey also had a down season last year, most notably allowing 227 passing yards into his coverage in a Week 5 matchup against Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he still profiles as one of the top cornerbacks in the league who is capable of delivering above-average play in the slot or outside. Andrews had no such down year, as he dropped just three of 149 targets and was PFF’s highest-graded tight end in 2021. Also considered: S Marcus Williams

Predicting Every NFL Team’s 2022 Surprise Rookie Gem - Ian Wharton

Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Badie, RB A lot went wrong in 2021 as the Baltimore Ravens suffered a slew of injuries that changed their season. Their running back depth was lost before the campaign even began, and the franchise hoped that quarterback Lamar Jackson’s presence would open opportunities for lesser talents. Unfortunately, the Ravens learned the hard way that older backs who lack explosiveness couldn’t sustain success. Gone are Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray and Le’Veon Bell. Baltimore added Mike Davis from Atlanta on top of welcoming back J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill off injured reserve. And yet, our pick to become a rookie gem is sixth-rounder Tyler Badie. The former Missouri playmaker has great explosiveness and ability to impact the offense as a receiver. He totaled 3,889 yards from scrimmage and 34 scores throughout his career despite only being the primary rusher in his senior season. Watch for his quickness and receiving ability to make a difference as he climbs the depth chart while Baltimore rotates backs in its run-heavy offense.