Ravens News 5/3: Secret Trade and more

Inside a Historic Fourth Round of Ravens’ 2022 NFL Draft - Ryan Mink

Ravens were worried Jalyn Armour-Davis would get poached. Atop the Ravens’ wish list entering Day 3 was offensive tackle Daniel Faalele. However, DeCosta was concerned that cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis could get poached if they didn’t pick him first. Cornerback was one of the Ravens’ biggest needs entering the draft and they have a tendency to fly off the board. DeCosta was worried about a run. Still, DeCosta stuck to the board and took the best player available in Faalele, the mountainous 6-foot-8 blocker who could become the next Orlando Brown Jr. at right tackle. Turns out, DeCosta was right about the run on cornerbacks. The Broncos selected one (Demarri Mathis) at No. 115 and the Vikings took one (Akayleb Evans) at No. 118, one spot ahead of Baltimore. Armour-Davis was the Ravens’ top cornerback remaining entering Day 3 and they got him despite three other corners (including Coby Bryant at No. 109 to Seahawks) being drafted.

From surprises to a smile and fist bump: How the Baltimore Ravens nailed the 2022 draft - Jamison Hensley

The secret trade: Just when you thought Baltimore’s drafting of Hamilton was a shocker, the Ravens delivered a real jaw-dropper when they announced they had traded wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. Baltimore got a late first-round pick in exchange for its 1,000-yard receiver and a late third-round pick. The deal had been in place for a week, and DeCosta said there was strategy involved in keeping it under wraps until after the Ravens made their first-round selection. Baltimore was likely trying to see if it could grab one of the top wide receiver prospects at No. 14, when no one expected the Ravens to be in the market for one. But Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams were all taken before Baltimore was on the clock. Although the Ravens were pleased with how they were able to keep the trade quiet, DeCosta did not hide the anxiety this decision caused him. Brown, who requested a trade at the end of the season because he was unhappy with the Ravens’ run-first offense, was DeCosta’s first pick as general manager and one of his favorite players. “It was something that I anguished over for a long time,” DeCosta said. “He would tell you that he and I had many conversations throughout the spring. I always say the club has to win [the trade], and this was a situation where it was going to be impossible for the club to truly win, but we do what we think is best for the player.”

Most and least improved units following the 2022 NFL Draft - Ben Linsey

Ravens place UFA tender on Justin Houston - Josh Alper