DraftKings gives Kyle Hamilton ninth-best odds to win DROY

The Baltimore Ravens had one of, if not the best, haul of any team in the league in the 2022 NFL Draft. General Manager Eric DeCosta had arguably the greatest value prospects fall to him in every round starting with the first when he selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 overall.

According to Draft Kings Sportsbook, he has the ninth-best odds to win the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award at +1000. The former member of Fighting Irish is widely viewed as generational talent with All-Pro potential. His rare blend of size, length, range, and instincts lead many pundits to believe that he’d be a lock to get selected in the top 10, if not the top five, early on in the pre-draft process.

However, a slower than expected 40-yard dash time reportedly brought his speed into question and caused him to fall further than anyone expected. The Ravens were shocked and elated to land him where they did and are excited to see the kind the impact he can have on their defense.

His diverse skillset to play the deep middle of the field, as well as down in the box and man coverage on tight ends, gives first-year Defensive Coordinator, Mike Macdonald, an incredibly versatile chess piece to unlock and expound his scheme.

Hamilton finished his collegiate career with 138 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 16 pass deflections, and one defensive touchdown. His ability to make plays on the ball and quickly close throwing windows will lead to several turnover opportunities for himself and others, which will certainly help him in the running to finish as the top defensive rookie.