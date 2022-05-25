Lamar Jackson not in attendance for first two OTA practices

The second day of Organized Team Activities (OTA’s) were underway in Owings Mills, Maryland, and around 72 players of the Ravens’ 90-man roster were in attendance. Of those not participating was quarterback Lamar Jackson. There was a curiosity of whether Jackson would attend after tweeting on Tuesday, saying he “Can’t wait to get back.”

Can’t wait to get back ‍ https://t.co/Nb6gG50uYc — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) May 24, 2022

When asked about Jackson missing, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh didn’t give much in response.

“Yeah, we’ve been down this road many times, right,” Harbaugh said. “I’ll just let Lamar speak for himself. It’s for him to talk about. You can ask him.”

When asked if it’s a concern not having Jackson in attendance, Harbaugh once again said it’s up to Jackson to speak for himself.

Though Jackson wasn’t in attendance, his All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews was, and he shared why.

“Cause I love it,” Andrews said. “I love football. I love this place. I love this organization. It means a lot to me.”

Fellow veteran, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, also shared why he’s participating in OTA’s.

“For me, just getting back into it. Getting into the swing of things,” Humphrey said. “And also, you know, just, they pay me a good decent amount of money, so I think I can show up to some of the—I think it’s really important whether you do all of it, a little bit of it. I think it’s really key, just to at least show up. Whether you do a week, two weeks, I just think these guys, they invest a lot into you, the organization, so you could show up some.”