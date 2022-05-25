Ravens News 5/25: OTA Storylines and more

Biggest Ravens Storylines Heading Into OTAs - Clifton Brown

The defensive line welcomes new and returning faces The Ravens re-signed Calais Campbell and brought back Michael Pierce and Brent Urban, but veteran Derek Wolfe (back/hip) missed all of last season and the Ravens went into the offseason wanting to get younger up front. Plenty of young linemen who could use OTAs as a springboard into 2020, including Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, third-round pick Travis Jones, Isaiah Mack and Khalil McKenzie. Young cornerbacks getting up to speed The Ravens drafted two fourth-round corners, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams, who could earn playing time right away behind Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Brandon Stephens is also expected to play more corner than safety next season after the Ravens drafted Kyle Hamilton and signed Marcus Williams. The Ravens signed veteran Kyle Fuller on the first day of OTAs, so he’ll try to get up to speed as fast as possible. The talented new safeties Rookie Kyle Hamilton is expected to play a large role in the Ravens’ defense and will dive into OTAs after getting his feet wet in rookie minicamp. Meanwhile, Williams was Baltimore’s biggest acquisition in free agency, and if he joins OTAs it will be his first time on the grass with his new teammates. The Ravens also still envision a big role for respected leader Chuck Clark.

Ravens sign veteran CB Kyle Fuller - Larry Holder

How effective has Fuller been lately? The 30-year-old cornerback hasn’t been as stingy on the outside as he once was, which explains why he was still available on the market in late May. Fuller compiled a 119.8 opposing passer rating, via Pro Football Reference, in Denver last season. He surrendered six touchdowns and no interceptions with a 64.2 completion rate. For reference, Fuller picked off seven passes and allowed four TDs in 2018 (his first-team, All-Pro season) resulting in a 63.7 opposing passer rating. Fuller tallied 17 “Total Points Saved,” a Sports Info Solutions metric, in 2021. That tied for 132nd among defensive backs last season. That’s a drastic downturn 53 “Total Points Saved” in 2020 in Chicago. That total tied for ninth among defensive backs in 2020.

3 breakout candidates for the Baltimore Ravens led by Rashod Bateman - Dallas Robinson

Odafe Oweh, EDGE Odafe Oweh famously didn’t register a sack in his final season at Penn State. Yet, his ridiculous measurables at 6’5″, 257 pounds — including the fastest 40-yard dash time for a defensive lineman in Combine history — convinced the Ravens to draft him at the end of the first round in 2021. In 15 games, Oweh posted five sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. His 49 pressures were third-most among rookies in 2021, trailing only the Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons and the New England Patriots’ Christian Barmore. He played with a motor that never stopped, and he was tenacious in the run game. Oweh played 615 defensive snaps a year ago, but that total should rise in his sophomore campaign. Neither Justin Houston (579 snaps) nor Pernell McPhee (234) has re-signed with the Ravens, so Oweh will step into a more significant role opposite Tyus Bowser. With his athleticism and persistent style of play, Oweh could be on the verge of a Pro Bowl-caliber season.

2018 NFL Draft grades for every team - Michael Renner