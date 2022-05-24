Roundtable Reactions: Ravens sign CB Kyle Fuller

On Tuesday, the Ravens agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller. Fuller, a Baltimore native, is signing a one-year deal with the Ravens.

Some of our Baltimore Beatdown staff members provide their reaction to this transaction below:

This is most seismic post-draft move the Ravens have made thus far after a trio of bargain bin signings. Fuller has Pro Bowl pedigree, a wealth of starting experience, ball skills and the versatility to play inside and out. This will give their remodeled and reloaded secondary even more schematic flexibility under new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. His presence gives the Ravens quality depth at a position they severely lacked last year and could free up Marlon Humphrey to spend more time in the slot, where he can be just as dominant. With both Humphrey and Peters returning from season-ending injuries and slated to make full recoveries, this move brings a Baltimore native home as additional insurance.

— Josh Reed

Fuller is the final piece to the puzzle of a rebuilt Ravens’ secondary this offseason. While his best days may be behind him at this point, Fuller provides needed depth at the cornerback position behind Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. This move gives the secondary even more versatility, as it opens the path for Humphrey to play in the slot more. With the excellent group of safeties Baltimore has assembled, the cornerbacks will be under less pressure while being able to take chances at creating turnovers.

— Dustin Cox

Kyle Fuller is a Pro Bowl-caliber player. Despite a down year in Denver, there’s no reason to think otherwise. Coming into a situation where he won’t be relied upon so much should help boost his play. His versatility is an added bonus, with no proven slot players except Marlon Humphrey. If one of Marcus Peters or Humphrey were to miss time or aren’t ready for the start of the season, Fuller is a solid fill-in. The biggest part of this is what is does for Mike Macdonald’s defense. He suddenly transforms the backend into a perfect matchup-based system where Macdonald can can pick and choose who he wants for a certain job every snap. The versatility of Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, Chuck Clark, Brandon Stephens and now Fuller, combined with Marcus Peters’ IQ and Marcus Williams’ deep patrolling ball skills, makes this secondary lethal.

— Zach Canter

This is exactly the type of signing the Ravens needed to make. They’ve already invested quite a bit in the secondary this offseason, but their depth at cornerback was still a point of concern. Kyle Fuller may be a bit past his prime, but he’s still plenty capable of providing solid play and brings inside-outside versatility to the cornerback room. Between Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Brandon Stephens, a pair of fourth-round rookies and now Fuller the Ravens have a strong cornerback depth chart. Add in a deep and talented group of safeties, and the league’s best secondary may just reside in Baltimore.

— Frank Platko