Ravens sign CB Kyle Fuller to one-year deal

As OTAs officially commence, there are still many roster-realted questions facing the Ravens. The wide receiver position is a primary talking point in the media, but a likely bigger need existed at cornerback.

While the top of the cornerback depth chart was filled out, there was little depth. With both Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters coming off season-ending injuries in 2021, capable bodies behind them are necessary. The team’s two fourth-round picks, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams, are good developmental pieces but wouldn’t exactly help if one of the two starters went down.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Ravens made a big move to address this concern, signing veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller.

We have agreed to terms with CB Kyle Fuller❗️



: https://t.co/y5lrsxpbEJ pic.twitter.com/Bt26Unp1Yu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 24, 2022

Fuller, a Baltimore native, was a major piece of Chicago’s defense for six years. A previous first-round pick in 2014, Fuller played in all 16 games as a rookie, starting 14 of them, and has accumulated 19 interceptions in his career.

Fuller is coming off a disappointing season last year, his first away from Chicago while playing on a one-year deal in Denver. He struggled to start the year in Denver and was quickly replaced by rookie Patrick Surtin II. Fuller ultimately did find his role, starting in the slot for the first time in his career.

He comes into what should be a much better situation in Baltimore, where he’ll play behind established stars in Humphrey and Peters. The versatility Fuller provides should also prove fruitful considering the slot options on the team are currently unproven, though have potential. Fuller turns this secondary into a true matchup-based one.

Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald now has an unlimited range in how he would like to arrange his players on the backend.

Only 23 NFL defenders have posted 13+ interceptions over the past five seasons. The Ravens have three of them:



CB Marcus Peters (17)

S Marcus Williams (15)

CB Kyle Fuller (13) — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) May 24, 2022

Hopefully Fuller can return to his Pro Bowl form in Baltimore. At a minimum, the Ravens have gotten a very solid depth piece who can provide starter snaps, should either Humphrey or Peters not be ready to play at the start of the season.